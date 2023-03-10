Dendi wants Valve to fix two things after the latest Dota 2 patch

As disappointing as it was to learn the latest Dota 2 patch wasn’t the massive overhaul everyone expected, but rather, a precursor to it with the big one dropping next month, players have been sinking their teeth into it and new hero Muerta.

Dendi, who has been a legend of the scene since winning the first International in 2011, is perhaps the most optimistic. Nothing seems to faze the Ukrainian star.

That being said, he highlighted two issues in the latest patch he wants fixed. First, he said the combination of using legacy keys and quick cast seems to not work correctly on items, and second, enemy heroes with Black King Bar active cannot be hit with Revenant’s Brooch, which he claims wasn’t happening last patch.

The 33-year-old veteran referred to a specific instance based on his experience in a ranked game where he used Revenant’s Brooch while playing Templar Assassin and found himself unable to hit any enemies who had activated Black King Bar.

It turns out, however, while his first issue is valid, the second one is an intended feature. As a fan pointed out, popping Revenant’s Brooch makes a hero deal Magical Damage, which Black King Bar prevents. So, the bug was being able to hit them last patch, and it has been fixed in this one.

then it was bugged and now fixed, coz u will be dealing magical dmg when popping Revenant's brooch, so u should deal no dmg to magic immune units (AKA BKB) pic.twitter.com/96wjAfjgyK — Firas (@9fee7a) March 9, 2023

It goes to show even TI winners can be wrong about Dota 2’s mechanics sometimes. Still, the issue with the legacy keys and quickcast still stands, and it’s an important one to fix.

Valve will likely drop a hotfix to address this issue and any others, which is something they’ve already done in dribs and drabs since the patch launched on March 6.