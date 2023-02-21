Complete Dota 2 team disconnect during battle for DPC slot sparks more matchfixing claims

Just when Dota 2 fans thought they’d seen it all with the three-way deadlock between Tundra, OG, and Entity in DPC WEU 2023 Tour One: Division One tiebreakers that ended up lasting nine best-of-one matches, an even more bizarre situation in the DPC CN Tour One: Division Two.

Like the other situation, it also involved a three-way tiebreaker. This time, however, it was for fifth, sixth, and seventh place. The team who finished seventh would drop out of the division entirely, so there was a lot on the line. What made it bizarre, though, wasn’t how long it took. Instead, it was everything else.

Poke Gaming had beaten Team Cloud in the first match-up but was losing to Meteor Gaming in the second. Then, at one point in the match, four Meteor players disconnected for an extended period of time.

Two managed to rejoin, but despite having a net worth lead of around 24,000 gold, they couldn’t handle five enemies and went on to lose the match.

At that point, Poke had racked up two wins and ended up fifth. Cloud and Meteor were then supposed to lock horns in the third and final match to determine sixth and seventh. But then, another twist of fate happened: Cloud decided to forfeit after the loss to Poke, causing Meteor to win by default and retain their spot in the division.

🇨🇳CN Div II TB situation explained:



✅Poke won the game vs. Cloud

Poke was losing vs. Meteor, but 4 players from Meteor disconnected ➡️ Poke won the game

❌Cloud decided to forfeit after the loss vs. Poke

🆙Despite having issues, Meteor stays in Div II thanks to Cloud's forfeit — PGL (@pglesports) February 21, 2023

In a way, it was even more bizarre than what transpired in the DPC WEU 2023 Tour One: Division One. But not everyone is convinced it was fate. Since there have been allegations that some Dota 2 teams in the region have dabbled in match-fixing recently, some believe this was yet another instance of it happening.

Either way, the outcome remains the same. Poke and Meteor will remain in Division Two, while Cloud will drop out, along with Team Mystique, who finished in last place.

Meanwhile, Vici Gaming and Ybb Gaming topped the division and were promoted to Division One ahead of the next Dota 2 season.