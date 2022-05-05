Chinese Dota 2 teams to compete in $100,000 prize pool DPC Regional Finals starting May 6

The Stockholm Major is just around the corner, and it’ll be a first of its kind. It’ll be missing a region since Chinese teams won’t be able to attend the event due to the recent government measures against the COVID-19 outbreaks in the country.

Though the region may be absent in the Major, its DPC will have its own conclusion. The Chinese region’s DPC organizer, Perfect World, announced that it was kicking off its regional finals on May 6.

The regional finals will feature the top four seeded teams from the latest season of Division one, which are PSG.LGD, Xtreme Gaming, Team Aster, and Royal Never Give Up. The regional finals have a prize pool of $100,000 and 750 DPC points.

While all placements will have a slice from the prize pool, the DPC points will only be given to the first and second-place finishers, 450 and 300 respectively. Despite not attending the major, the regional finals will allow the Chinese teams to retain their chance of attending this year’s International.

The eyes will naturally be on the first seed team PSG.LGD and the second seed team Xtreme Gaming, but the rest of the pack can also come out swinging as Royal Never Give Up made a few roster moves in the last couple of days leading to the regional finals. The squad parted ways with FelixCiaoBa and 圣子华炼. The team will be filling their places with Ghost and kaka.