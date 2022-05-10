Ceb confirmed as stand-in for Misha, N0tail to coach OG at Dota Pro Circuit Stockholm Major

Following initial reports that Ceb would have to step in and play for OG at the Dota Pro Circuit’s Spring Tour Major due to visa issues, the organization has now confirmed this is the case. Additionally, N0tail will be acting as the roster’s coach for the duration of the event.

This decision comes after both team captain Misha and coach Evgenii “Chuvash” Makarov had their visas denied ahead of traveling to Stockholm, Sweden to compete.

No further information about the visa issues has been provided, but it should be noted that both Misha and Chuvash are Russian citizens, meaning that Sweden may have denied them entry due to policies in place surrounding the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Several other teams like Mind Games and TSM will also be competing with stand-ins due to travel and visa problems.

For OG, Ceb was spotted practicing at position five in pub games and confirmed to be playing that role for the Major, meaning the current OG roster will not be swapping around to fit his previous offlane preference. This is the first time Ceb will play for OG since retiring after The International 10 last November and taking on other responsibilities within the organization.

As for N0tail, the OG co-founder and former captain is stepping in as the team’s coach for the Major. This isn’t surprising since he has been active in mentoring and assisting the current roster even while spending time away from Dota.

“A strange day for the history of OG Dota. In today’s current climate, veteran and newer faces alike will need to join forces to keep the #DreamOG dream alive,” OG said. “For the first time ever, the fathers of our colors will come carrying the banner themselves alongside our young prodigies.”

Even with just a few days left before the ESL One Stockholm Major, which runs from May 12 to 22, begins, this is unlikely to be the final stand-in announcement.