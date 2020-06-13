BTS Pro Series Season 2: Live scores and standings

Beyond the Summit is keeping busy with its tournament schedule, diving further into the Dota 2 competitive scene with season two of the BTS Pro Series for North and South America, along with the ongoing Southeast Asia bracket.

Between top teams like Evil Geniuses and smaller stacks like monkeys-forever’s 4 Zoomers, there is a lot of potential for upsets and close matches as the event runs from June 13 to 28.

The total $100,000 prize pool is split evenly between both regional brackets, with the top finisher in each region set to take home $21,000. SEA play has already been underway for a week, and while the Americas get started with the group stage, Fnatic, Geek Fam, and Team Adroit are looking ahead to the playoffs.

With both competitions running side by side for at least the next week, it might be a bit hard to keep up with all of the matches going on across the two regions. Here are is a list of the live scores and standings for both regions as SEA heats up and the Americas begin the group stage.

NA/SA

Standings

Place Team Prize First TBD $21,000 Second TBD $11,000 Third TBD $6,500 Fourth TBD $4,500 Fifth-Sixth TBD $2,250 Seventh-Eighth TBD $1,250 Ninth-10th TBD N/A

SEA

Standings

