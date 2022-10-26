Valve’s secret NEON PRIME project could be a new Sci-Fi Dota game

Speculation around Valve quietly registering a trademark for something called NEON PRIME was already at a fever pitch, but now it seems like we can narrow down just what kind of project it might end up becoming.

According to sources from Tyler McVicker, formerly known as Valve News Network (VNN), NEON PRIME could be an expansion to the Dota universe, taking the franchise more into the Sci-Fi realm to explore the lore scattered throughout the MOBA.

Valve Software's indev game, NEON PRIME, is likely a DOTA-adjacent Sci-Fi game, made by ICEFROG, taking place in other dementions, such as the Continuum or the Moons of Ultoria. It is likely NOT an FPS, and obviously, unrelated to Half-Life: Citadel, Valve's other indev game. pic.twitter.com/6L5PoJ9RT7 — Tyler McVicker (@Tyler_McV) October 26, 2022

No specifics about the game were shared beyond that concept, but it does appear that if this is true, it is being helmed by Dota creator IceFrog and will explore various dimensions and elements like the ever-growing importance of the Continuum and the general location of Ultoria.

McVicker’s sources point to NEON PRIME not being an FPS, which makes sense if it is taking place in the universe of Dota. Additionally, this title is entirely unrelated to another project that has been in the works at Valve called Half-Life: Citadel.

These sources sharing information with McVicker are also likely to be reputable since he accurately shared information about Valve’s VR title Half-Life: Alyx years before it was officially revealed and has done the same for a number of other titles across different developers—though occasionally to mixed success.

This, however, detracts from some of McVicker’s earlier speculation about the game, which brought up IceFrog’s involvement but noted that NEON PRIME would most likely be unaffiliated with existing Valve IP, including Dota. It appears that he received much more concrete information after posting his last update on the game to YouTube on Oct. 19, and it points to IceFrog going back on plans to try something new and sticking to his original creation.

There might be some kind of reveal shared at the climax of the Dota 2 competitive season on Oct. 30 as The International 2022 draws to a close.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.