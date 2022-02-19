Brame finalizes roster with Focus, ThuG, and dEsire

Brame proved itself to be a stable team in the Western European DPC throughout the last year, but the team has been having a hard time sticking in the first division. The team finished second in the last season of the second division, earning a spot in Division One but decided to part ways with three of its members.

Tasos “Focus” Michailidis, Dimitris “ThuG” Plivouris, and Sakis “dEsire” Kartsampas will be replacing Dimitry “Nefrit” Tarasich, Irakli “W1sh-” Peranidze, and Nikolay “CTOMAHEH1” Kalchev with Charalampos “SkyLark” Zafeiriou and Giwrgos “SsaSpartan” Giannakopoulosin the upcoming season. With these changes, the Brame roster resembles the legendary Ad Finem, which had an impressive run at the Boston Major in 2016.

Μαντεψτε ποιος ηρθε πισω, πισω παλι!



Our lineup for WEU DPC 2021/2022 Tour 2 is finalized. Please give a warm welcome to Focus, ThuG and Desire!



1️⃣@FocusDota 🇬🇷

2️⃣@ThuGDotA2 🇬🇷

3️⃣@SkyLarkXZ 🇬🇷

4️⃣@kartsabas 🇬🇷

5️⃣@SsaSpartan 🇬🇷



Bring your #BrameGame pic.twitter.com/yYmUxXVoiZ — Brame Esports (@BrameEsports) February 18, 2022

ThuG, SkyLark, and SsaSpartan were in the original Ad Finem roster while Focus and dEsire were trying to break into the professional Dota 2 scene. Brame’s current roster brings Greece’s top players together and removes the language barrier.

Considering most Dota 2 players are fluent in English, the nationality of a squad often gets overlooked as talent is generally considered more important. In addition to faster and more fluid communications within the team, forming a team with players from the same nationality reduces costs. Players will have an easier time traveling to boot camps and will have more time to bond and work on team chemistry.

Despite featuring many stars, the first division looks like anyone’s game as the finals were dominated by Gladiators and Liquid, two teams that have been one step behind the competition throughout the last year. The newest edition of Brame will be looking to prove itself against the best of Europe on March 15.