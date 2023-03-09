Boxi updates fans on his health, status for upcoming Dota Pro Circuit Tour

Samuel “Boxi” Svahn’s departure from the Dota 2 Lima Major has left many fans concerned. The position four player had to leave the tournament due to a medical emergency as Team Liquid continued with a stand-in and achieved a second-place finish.

While there have been a couple of updates regarding Boxi’s situation from his teammates, the player shared a brief update on his status for the first since the Major.

Thanks so much for everyone's support, really means a lot. I was feeling very unwell and had to leave the Major in order to receive treatment at home. Getting a diagnosis and will be managing it. Prefer not to share details, currently doing okay. Will be home playing upcoming DPC — Samuel Svahn (@boxi98) March 9, 2023

In a tweet, Boxi expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support and said that he had to leave the Major to receive treatment at home. While Liquid’s position four did not disclose the nature of his condition, he did mention that he’s currently managing it and feeling okay.

Boxi ended his message by saying that he would be participating in the upcoming Dota Pro Circuit Tour, which provided some relief for his fans.

Despite a sudden setback at the Major, Liquid still advanced to the grand finals with the help of their analyst, Mathis “Jabbz” Friesel. Overall, this incident highlights the importance of physical and mental health in the esports industry. It serves as a reminder that even professional players are not immune to health issues and that taking care of oneself should always be a top priority.

Though Liquid only had two-to-three series left in the tournament, the organization and the players prioritized Boxi’s health above all else, an admirable situation that deserves recognition from all community members.