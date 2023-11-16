Bleed Esports adds Taiga to Dota 2 roster, kickstarting double comeback season

Dota 2 rosters are being finalized worldwide before ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 closed qualifiers start on Nov. 16. With the level of competition increasing in Southeast Asia, Bleed Esports threw its hat once more into the ring, signing former-OG star Taiga and Masaros.

Bleed entered Dota 2 at the end of 2022 with a promising roster featuring the likes of iceiceice and DuBu. The stacked Bleed team never lived up to its potential though, and the team eventually missed The International this year.

For the impending 2024 Dota season, Bleed has opted to retain its core trio: JaCkky, Kordan, and DJ while adding several stars on the comeback trail to balloon out the talent in the team. Masaros and Taiga will fill the vacancies left by iceiceice and DuBu and will be aiming to redeem Bleed’s performance from the 2023 season.

Time to introduce some fresh Blood 🩸



New Legends, Same Legacy! Please welcome @Taigadota and @Masarosdota to our Dota roster. It's about to get real.#GOBLEED🩸 #Dota2 pic.twitter.com/zZ7Tbrsm0v — BLEED Esports (@ggBleed) November 15, 2023

This roster move marks a fresh start for Taiga, who has been battling with an addiction that hindered his performance. After starting 2023 with OG, Taiga first moved to the inactive roster and then later played in the NA qualifiers for TI 2023 with Wildcard Gaming. After much consideration, Taiga chose not to abandon his passion and signed with Bleed, a team also striving for a comeback.

Bleed Esports narrowly avoided relegation in its first two 2023 DPC tours. Despite a devastating start to the season, Bleed won the third DPC tour, but the team couldn’t carry over its newly found momentum to the TI 2023 qualifiers.

The revamped Bleed lineup will compete in the Southeast Asia Closed Qualifier (CQ) for ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023, starting on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Bleed received one of the three invites for the qualifiers, as the others went to Aurora and Talon Esports. Execration, Geek Fam, IHC Esports, Blacklist International, and Neon Esports made it to the event from open qualifiers.

The winner of the CQ will make it to the LAN event on Dec. 11.