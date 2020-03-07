Aster dominate Gambit at StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Aster tore down Gambit Esports 2-0 at the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor today. Gambit were more than capable of executing brilliant teamfights throughout the series, but Aster’s unorthodox drafting choices were what gave them an unassailable advantage from start to finish.

Game one was one of the best games of the tournament so far. It was a conservative first half with razor tight margins between the two, but the game blew apart once Sccc’s Slark picked up steam.

There was a glimmer of hope from Gambit’s side when gpk’s Storm Spirit managed to catch out Aster’s carry, but an ill-advised push erased out Gambit’s advantage. It didn’t take long for Aster to make the most out of Gambit’s mistakes and proceeded to win the game comfortably.

The second game was a clinical dismantling from Aster. The Chinese crew picked up yet another uncommon carry in Alchemist for Sccc.

For all of Gambit’s amazing teamfight combos, it was Sccc that was the star of the show. Aster secured the safe lane for their carry, who proceeded to repay his team’s efforts with a record-breaking performance. The carry player hit 1201 GPM, the highest GPM on record since the Outlanders update dropped, en route to a comfortable victory.

Aster’s best asset so far has been their willingness to pick off-meta carries for superstar Sccc. The Chinese team has read its opponents like open books in the tournament and has not shied away from pulling the trigger on a hero when it is deemed necessary. Their improvement in tactical knowhow can likely be attributed to interim coach LaNm, who has had more than a decade of Dota experience under his belt.

Gambit executed their fair share of highlight plays throughout the series, but Aster’s drafting overpowered the CIS team two games in a row. Star mid laner Danil “gpk” Skutin has been a welcome return to the gang, putting in two incredible shifts on Storm Spirit and Razor. It wasn’t enough, but a few adjustments in strategy and some hard studying could see Gambit crush their competition tomorrow.

Aster are the first team in the grand finals of the Minor. The Chinese team is just one best-of-five away from winning the tournament and securing a berth at the ESL One Los Angeles Major. The squad has yet to drop a single game throughout the tournament, and has already defeated both of their potential opponents tomorrow 2-0.