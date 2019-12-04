Another Dota 2 update changes Snapfire, fixes Rubick Arcana

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

The newest Dota 2 update sees Snapfire receiving some minor nerfs. Rubick’s Arcana has also been updated for the two newest additions in the roster, allowing his cape to change color accordingly when he steals spells from Void Spirit and Snapfire.

Snapfire

Lil’ Shredder mana cost increased from 75 to 90

Lil’ Shredder damage reduced from 45/60/75/90 to 40/55/70/85

Lil’ Shredder attack speed slow per stack reduced from 20/25/30/35 to 15/20/25/30

Firesnap Cookie cooldown reduced from 24/22/20/18 to 24/21/18/15

Firesnap Cookie projectile speed increased from 800 to 1000

Firesnap Cookie cast point reduced when used on self from 0.4 to 0.3

Snapfire’s Lil’ Shredder received nerfs across the board. The skill is now more expensive to cast, deals less damage, and reduces less attack speed. Conversely, her main support skill Firesnap Cookie has been buffed, lowering its cooldown and increasing the projectile speed.

Lil’ Shredder has become the de factor maxed skill now due to its insane potential for trading harassment. Just one point in the skill makes it deal more than 200 damage, increases her attack range and reduces her opponent’s attack speed for the cherry on top. The skill makes it practically impossible for any hero in the game to trade evenly with her in the laning stage, and even scales into the late-game due to Snapfire’s level 20 talent that allows Lil’ Shredder to use her attack damage instead of having a cap. The skill got some well-deserved nerf, but remains a powerful part of her laning kit.

Firesnap Cookie is Snapfire’s main support skill. Yet, it’s unwieldy and challenging to use to its fullest potential. It’s difficult to use as an offensive skill due to its small AOE and short distance traveled, and also tough to use defensively due to its delay and travel time. Now, the projectile speed has been buffed even more, and will likely improve the skill’s utility in both regards.