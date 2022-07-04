Alliance parts ways with Dota 2 offlaner symetricaL

SymetricaL has said goodbye to Alliance’s Dota 2 squad, the team announced today. The offlaner joined Alliance in February and helped the team crawl out of the second division after an unexpected relegation in the previous season.

Though Alliance returned to the first division in a jiffy, the team once again found themselves struggling when it came to performing against the top teams in the region. At the time of writing, five out of seven series have been played in the Western European DPC, and Alliance haven’t won a single series or game. Two weeks remain until the season comes to an end, but Alliance is guaranteed to relegate back to the second division at this point.

Alliance will play their remaining two series with a stand-in, and symetricaL hasn’t announced his future plans. Considering Alliance steamrolled its way through the second division during its last relegation, the team will focus on doing the same while building a roster that can withstand the pressure of the first division.

Despite their poor performance, Alliance received an invite to the ESL One Malaysia 2022 this month. The tournament will be held on Aug. 23, meaning Alliance has less than two months to find a suitable replacement. ESL One Malaysia is an independent tournament with a $400,000 prize pool. The tournament won’t distribute any DPC points and will be held after the Arlington Major.