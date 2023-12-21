Alliance loses Dota 2 roster after botched contract talks, player trials

TI3-winning organization Alliance has been a long way from its glory days lately, and it took another step backward today as it decided to part ways with its 2023 Dota 2 roster.

More recently, Alliance announced it would hold trials for its 2024 roster, and its existing players would also play in these trials. According to the organization, the trials were a “success,” but contract negotiations turned out to be a dead-end.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the departure of our Dota 2 team.



Statement from our Co-owners below.



— Alliance (@theAllianceGG) December 21, 2023

Alliance didn’t expect such an outcome from its trials, and the situation left the organization without a plan for the new season. It looks like Alliance won’t be rushing into the new season as it hasn’t been able to find the perfect pieces for its Dota 2 roster.

Alliance has been fighting an uphill battle since 2019. During that time, the organization had a roster that made it to TI. This squad featured names like miCKe, qojqva, Boxi, Taiga, and Insania, who were later signed by Team Liquid. After losing the bidding war to keep this roster under its roof, Alliance failed to find any stability despite making it to TI 2021 with Nikobaby and s4.

It’s currently unclear who can revive Alliance’s Dota 2 roster, but the organization is likely to remain committed to the scene. With new regions, like MENA, emerging under ESL‘s new competitive regime, a tactical retreat could also be in the cards for the legendary team. At the moment, MENA qualifiers are noticeably less competitive compared to other regions. Starting fresh in a new Dota 2 destination could be the ultimate cure for Alliance’s running bad luck since Western Europe has gotten more stacked than ever in the last four years.