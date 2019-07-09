Alliance and Complexity kick off the Dota Summit 10 roster

After months of anticipation, Dota Summit 10 is taking over the end of July by putting on a tournament that will feature many of the teams competing in The International 2019, with Alliance headlining the first announcement.

Complexity Gaming is the other announced team. As always, there will only be six teams playing in the tournament, and now there are only four spots left.

Alliance is coming off of their run at the EPICENTER Major where they managed to snag the final direct invite for TI9. Meanwhile, Complexity is currently competing for one of the regional invites in the North American closed qualifiers.

Alliance and Complexity received direct invites to the tournament while Fnatic is the third team locked in after winning King’s Cup: Southeast Asia last October. Though in the official graphic posted by BtS, the Southeast Asian squad wasn’t shown.

This could mean that BtS have scrubbed the results of King’s Cup: SEA and decided to hold off on announcing them after Forward Gaming pulled themselves from the event after winning King’s Cup 2: North America. As of now, the state of Fnatic is unclear but on the event’s Liquipedia page, they are listed as one of the competitors.

If BtS does roll with the King’s Cup results, J Storm would be next up to join Dota Summit 10 since they took second place.

Last year’s winner, Evil Geniuses will likely be making a return and once the closed regional qualifiers for TI9 wrap up, the remaining team announcements will trickle out. The prize pool will also likely dwarf last year’s $100,000, but nothing has been shown yet.

The talent for the event was also announced and both before and after the actual tournament, the second annual Bot TI will take place.

Dota Summit 10 will run from July 25 to 28, right before the final countdown to The International 2019 begins.