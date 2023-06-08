All teams qualified for the Dota 2’s Bali Major

Dota Pro Circuit’s summer split has wrapped up and the best teams around the world have locked their slots for the Bali Major.

After visiting South America and Europe, DPC will visit Bali, Indonesia. Since it’ll be the last major tournament before The International 2023, the tournament will be the decider when it comes to deciding the TI12 invitees. While six Dota 2 teams are virtually guaranteed to qualify for TI12 ahead of the Bali Major, others desperately need DPC points to reserve a seat at Dota 2’s most prestigious tournament.

There are also teams that have zero chance of directly making it to TI12, but any DPC points they might secure can grant them a better seeding for TI qualifiers.

Dota 2 teams participating at the Bali Major

Tundra Esports — Western Europe

— Western Europe Gaimin Gladiators — Western Europe

— Western Europe Quest Esports — Western Europe

— Western Europe Team Liquid — Western Europe

— Western Europe Team Spirit — Eastern Europe

— Eastern Europe BetBoom Team — Eastern Europe

— Eastern Europe 9Pandas — Eastern Europe

— Eastern Europe PSG. LGD — China

— China Invictus Gaming — China

— China Team Aster — China

— China Azure Ray — China

— China Bleed Esports — Southeast Asia

— Southeast Asia Blacklist International — Southeast Asia

— Southeast Asia Execration — Southeast Asia

— Southeast Asia Shopify Rebellion — North America

— North America nouns — North America

— North America Evil Geniuses — South America

— South America beastcoast — South America

What is Dota 2 Bali Major’s prize pool?

Dota 2 teams at the Bali Major will be competing for a $500,000 prize pool and 3,500 DPC Points. However, the prizes aren’t evenly distributed, and teams will need to place at least eighth to win their share of the prize pool and DPC points.

Where to watch Dota 2 Bali Major?

Dota 2’s Bali Major will be live-streamed on Twitch. At the time of writing, the list of official streaming channels hasn’t been shared with the fans, but we’ll update this article when the broadcasting schedule becomes available.

