All teams and rosters competing in the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit

The 2022 Dota Pro Circuit is about to begin. The Winter Tour is kicking off the first of three sections from Nov. 29 until Jan. 23, barring the Chinese regional league, which will have fluctuating dates.

Because this is a direct continuation of the new regional league format that was adopted for the 2021 DPC, a majority of the teams in every region should be familiar to fans, despite the massive amount of roster shuffling that went on after Team Spirit lifted the Aegis of Champions at The International 10.

Just like with the 2021 DPC, each of the six regions is split into an upper and lower division. But the 2022 DPC has added a third section, meaning there will be three different Tours, each with its own regional league and Major—starting with the Winter Tour. At the end of each Tour, the top teams from each region’s upper division will qualify to compete in the corresponding Major.

Here’s how those Major spots are being split up for the 2022 DPC, with each competition totaling 18 teams:

China: Four slots

Western Europe: Four slots

Eastern Europe: Three slots

Southeast Asia: Three slots

North America: Two slots

South America: Two slots

Ahead of the next Tour, the bottom two teams from each upper division will be sent down to the lower division, while the two top teams from the lower division will be promoted to the upper division. Likewise, the bottom two teams from the lower division will be relegated out of the regional league entirely, being replaced by two new teams from the region’s open qualifiers for that Tour.

With all of that in mind, here’s every team you’ll see competing in the 2022 DPC Winter Tour.

China

Upper division Team Aster PSG.LGD Vici Gaming Invictus Gaming Royal Never Give Up Elephant disbanded and transferred its slot to RNG along with Somnus. EHOME Phoenix Gaming Promoted from 2021 lower division S2. LBZS Promoted from 2021 lower division S2.

Lower division Neptune Gaming Received RNG’s demoted division slot following roster shuffle. Sparking Arrow Gaming Demoted from 2021 upper division S2. Aster. Aries Team Magma CDEC Xtreme Gaming Ybb Gaming From open qualifier. ShenZhen From open qualifier.



Western Europe

Upper division Alliance Team Liquid Nigma Galaxy Team Secret Tundra Esports OG Team Tickles Former Vikin.gg roster promoted from 2021 lower division S2. COOLGUYS Former Level UP roster promoted from 2021 lower division S2.

Lower division Brame Demoted from 2021 upper division S2. Into The Breach Acquired Hellbear Smashers demoted division slot following roster shuffle. Ghost Frogs Team Bald Reborn Entity Creepwave was acquired by Entity and retained the former Into the Breach rosters D2 slot from last season. No Bounty Hunter Chicken Fighters From open qualifier. CHILLAX From open qualifier.



Eastern Europe

Upper division Virtus Pro Team Spirit AS Monaco Gambit Team Unique PuckChamp Natus Vincere HellRaisers Promoted from 2021 lower division S2. Team Empire Promoted from 2021 lower division S2.

Lower division Winstrike Team Demoted from 2021 upper division S2. Fantastic Five Nemiga Gaming Gambit Esports B8 CIS Rejects From open qualifier. V-Gaming From open qualifier. HYDRA From open qualifier.



Southeast Asia

Upper division T1 TNC Predator Execration Fnatic OB.Neon BOOM Esports Retained their D1 slot because Omega Esports was banned. Motivate.Trust Gaming Promoted from 2021 lower division S2. Team SMG Promoted from 2021 lower division S2.

Lower division Lilgun Demoted from 2021 upper division S2. Polaris Esports Former South Built Esports roster. Nigma Galaxy SEA 496 Army Geniuses Ragdoll From open qualifier. Talon Esports From open qualifier. InterActive Philippines Added via closed qualifier following Omega Esports ban.



North America

Upper division Quincy Crew Evil Geniuses Team Undying 4 Zoomers simply TOOBASED Black N Yellow D2 Hustlers Promoted from 2021 lower division S2. Arkosh Gaming Promoted from 2021 lower division S2.

Lower division The Cut Demoted from 2021 upper division S2. Team DogChamp felt Electronic Boys 5ManMidas KBU.US From open qualifier. 5RATFORCESTAFF Added via closed qualifier following bumble bEE’s dropping out. Team Magnus Added via closed qualifier following bumble bEE’s dropping out.



South America