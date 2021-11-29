All teams and rosters competing in the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit

The 2022 Dota Pro Circuit is about to begin. The Winter Tour is kicking off the first of three sections from Nov. 29 until Jan. 23, barring the Chinese regional league, which will have fluctuating dates.
Because this is a direct continuation of the new regional league format that was adopted for the 2021 DPC, a majority of the teams in every region should be familiar to fans, despite the massive amount of roster shuffling that went on after Team Spirit lifted the Aegis of Champions at The International 10.
Just like with the 2021 DPC, each of the six regions is split into an upper and lower division. But the 2022 DPC has added a third section, meaning there will be three different Tours, each with its own regional league and Major—starting with the Winter Tour. At the end of each Tour, the top teams from each region’s upper division will qualify to compete in the corresponding Major.
Here’s how those Major spots are being split up for the 2022 DPC, with each competition totaling 18 teams:
- China: Four slots
- Western Europe: Four slots
- Eastern Europe: Three slots
- Southeast Asia: Three slots
- North America: Two slots
- South America: Two slots
Ahead of the next Tour, the bottom two teams from each upper division will be sent down to the lower division, while the two top teams from the lower division will be promoted to the upper division. Likewise, the bottom two teams from the lower division will be relegated out of the regional league entirely, being replaced by two new teams from the region’s open qualifiers for that Tour.
With all of that in mind, here’s every team you’ll see competing in the 2022 DPC Winter Tour.
China
- Upper division
- Team Aster
- PSG.LGD
- Vici Gaming
- Invictus Gaming
- Royal Never Give Up
- Elephant disbanded and transferred its slot to RNG along with Somnus.
- EHOME
- Phoenix Gaming
- Promoted from 2021 lower division S2.
- LBZS
- Promoted from 2021 lower division S2.
- Lower division
- Neptune Gaming
- Received RNG’s demoted division slot following roster shuffle.
- Sparking Arrow Gaming
- Demoted from 2021 upper division S2.
- Aster. Aries
- Team Magma
- CDEC
- Xtreme Gaming
- Ybb Gaming
- From open qualifier.
- ShenZhen
- From open qualifier.
Western Europe
- Upper division
- Alliance
- Team Liquid
- Nigma Galaxy
- Team Secret
- Tundra Esports
- OG
- Team Tickles
- Former Vikin.gg roster promoted from 2021 lower division S2.
- COOLGUYS
- Former Level UP roster promoted from 2021 lower division S2.
- Lower division
- Brame
- Demoted from 2021 upper division S2.
- Into The Breach
- Acquired Hellbear Smashers demoted division slot following roster shuffle.
- Ghost Frogs
- Team Bald Reborn
- Entity
- Creepwave was acquired by Entity and retained the former Into the Breach rosters D2 slot from last season.
- No Bounty Hunter
- Chicken Fighters
- From open qualifier.
- CHILLAX
- From open qualifier.
Eastern Europe
- Upper division
- Virtus Pro
- Team Spirit
- AS Monaco Gambit
- Team Unique
- PuckChamp
- Natus Vincere
- HellRaisers
- Promoted from 2021 lower division S2.
- Team Empire
- Promoted from 2021 lower division S2.
- Lower division
- Winstrike Team
- Demoted from 2021 upper division S2.
- Fantastic Five
- Nemiga Gaming
- Gambit Esports
- B8
- CIS Rejects
- From open qualifier.
- V-Gaming
- From open qualifier.
- HYDRA
- From open qualifier.
Southeast Asia
- Upper division
- T1
- TNC Predator
- Execration
- Fnatic
- OB.Neon
- BOOM Esports
- Retained their D1 slot because Omega Esports was banned.
- Motivate.Trust Gaming
- Promoted from 2021 lower division S2.
- Team SMG
- Promoted from 2021 lower division S2.
- Lower division
- Lilgun
- Demoted from 2021 upper division S2.
- Polaris Esports
- Former South Built Esports roster.
- Nigma Galaxy SEA
- 496
- Army Geniuses
- Ragdoll
- From open qualifier.
- Talon Esports
- From open qualifier.
- InterActive Philippines
- Added via closed qualifier following Omega Esports ban.
North America
- Upper division
- Quincy Crew
- Evil Geniuses
- Team Undying
- 4 Zoomers
- simply TOOBASED
- Black N Yellow
- D2 Hustlers
- Promoted from 2021 lower division S2.
- Arkosh Gaming
- Promoted from 2021 lower division S2.
- Lower division
- The Cut
- Demoted from 2021 upper division S2.
- Team DogChamp
- felt
- Electronic Boys
- 5ManMidas
- KBU.US
- From open qualifier.
- 5RATFORCESTAFF
- Added via closed qualifier following bumble bEE’s dropping out.
- Team Magnus
- Added via closed qualifier following bumble bEE’s dropping out.
South America
- Upper division
- NoPing e-sports
- beastcoast
- Thunder Predator
- Infamous
- Hokori
- SG esports
- Lava
- Former TP roster playing on former-EgoBoys promoted division slot.
- King of Kings
- Former BINOMISTAS roster promoted from 2021 lower division S2.
- Lower division
- Team Unknown
- Demoted from 2021 upper division S2.
- Infinity
- Demoted from 2021 upper division S2.
- Interitus
- Former Crewmates roster.
- Inverse
- Omega Gaming
- Gorillaz-Pride
- Our Way
- Added via closed qualifier.
- Balrogs
- Added via closed qualifier.
