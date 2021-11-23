Omega Esports banned from all Valve-sponsored events due to match-fixing

Before the first tour of the 2021/2022 DPC even has time to begin, Filipino Omega Esports has already gotten themselves in hot water.

Omega has been banned from all Valve-sponsored events due to match-fixing, thus losing their Division One slot in the Southeast Asia Regional League, tournament organizer Beyond the Summit announced today.

An update on the SEA DPC teams competing in the upcoming 2021-2022 Winter Tour: pic.twitter.com/vtndhpdINP — SEA DPC League (@SEADPCLeague) November 23, 2021

Ramzi “Ramz” Bayhaki, Lee “Forev” Sang-don, and Liew “Eren” Jun Jie, members of Omega’s current roster that were confirmed less than a week ago, were not implicated.

Six members of Omega’s previous roster—players Dave Hioro Miyata, Prince Daculan, Patt “Piolz” Piolo Dela Cruz, Van Jerico Manalaysay, Ryniel “Zenki” Keit Calvez, and coach Chris “CTY” Ian Francis Maldo—were implicated in the scandal. Two of them, Prince and Zenki, as well as the team’s coach, , were set to compete with Omega in the upcoming DPC tour. Team Execration, who recruited Van to be its new off laner, will be allowed to fill in their open player spot and continue competing.

Omega’s slot will be filled by Indonesian team BOOM Esports, who were relegated to Division Two last season after finishing seventh in Division One. The slot vacated by BOOM will be filled through an additional closed qualifier held on Nov. 26.