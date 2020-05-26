All new and updated features added in Dota 2’s International 2020 Battle Pass

So much to do, so much to see.

Dota 2’s International 2020 Battle Pass is out now for all players and adds in a ton of new features for everyone to enjoy while grinding levels and earning rewards.

Along with some basic revamps and returning features, the entire TI10 Battle Pass is focused on providing new experiences for old and new players who are coming back to enjoy the game.

From the addition of Guilds and a Battle Gauntlet, all the way to adding Bounty Killing and a new Cavern Crawl, there is a lot here that is going to both improve and add to the overall Dota experience. So here is a breakdown of every new and updated feature that was added in the TI10 Battle Pass.

This will not include all of the new Hero Arcanas and Personas or any of the other level-up rewards that you can receive through playing the game and grinding Battle Pass Levels. Only features that are available from the start or will be made available to everyone with the Battle Pass in the future are featured here.

Guilds

Valve has finally added a Guild feature to Dota, which will allow players to form and join communities within the game in order to play with like minded players and ensure players who don’t want to solo-queue can always have some reliable company.

Guilds will have their own individual level system too, meaning every player can help increase the level of their guilds to give rewards for everyone else that’s a part of the same guild, whether they were involved in that game or not. There will be Daily Contracts, Guild Challenges, and rewards like emoticons, bonus challenges, in-game Guild Banner upgrades, Battle Pass bonuses, and more.

It is important to note that while anyone can join and participate in those Guild-exclusive missions and earn the rewards from them, only players who own the Battle Pass can create a Guild. This is a feature that many have wanted and will likely be around for a long time after the Battle Pass, but releasing it now is a good way to get players invested.

Special Summer Event

Just like every year, there is a special event coming later this Summer, but full details are not available yet.

As of now, we know there will be a focus on four players delving into a maze of sorts known as “The Labyrinth,” which hides some dark secrets for players to discover alongside their allies. Players will need to work together in order to open doors within the maze to unlock various rewards.

This event will be open to all Dota players, but Battle Pass owners will receive special rewards that other players won’t see during their expeditions.

Nightsilver and Foulfell

The next Cavern Crawl is also available now, letting players explore the moonlit forest of Nightsilver where the goddess Selemene reigns and the veil between worlds shimmers in every glade. This is a mode that will allow you to grind for exclusive item sets, Battle Points, and special tools that will help you on the way.

This includes multiple paths and a second map called Foulfell, where even more rewards and harder trials await successful players.

Battle Gauntlet

The Battle Gauntlet, will test players’ abilities with a competitive twist that involves daily entry tickets.

Players will receive multiple entry tickets once they purchase the Battle Pass and if you use one of your tickets, you can enter a gauntlet where winning three games before you lose two will give you prizes like 1,500 Battle Points, a Battle Tier upgrade, and 200 Sideshop Gold. More tickets can be purchased in the Sideshop, which is another new addition from the Battle Pass.

All of the matchmaking will be based on skill level, so don’t worry about getting run over early by someone who is leagues ahead of you.

The Sideshop

Unlike a normal shop, the Sideshop is a new business that will let you use gold to recruit heroes to your roster. Then you can train those heroes before selling their contracts off for gems that will let you trade on the secret gem market.

The leveling system is like that of Dota Underlords, where if you recruit three of the same Hero, they will create a higher graded version of that class. For example, if you recruit three one-star Axe to your roster, you can create a two-star Axe, and so forth until you sell the contract for gems.

Bounty Killing

A small addition to the main Dota game, where players will receive Bounty Tokens that can be placed on enemy heroes. Your teammates can see the bounty notices and a timer that coincides with it.

If someone is able to kill the target before the timer runs out they will earn 200 Battle Points, but the player who sets the bounty won’t be able to claim it. This is a nice way to increase your Battle Pass Level, and the higher your level, the more tokens you will receive.

The Gifts of Giving

Valve is rewarding players who want to gift a Battle Pass to their friends by giving them a reward for doing so.

Any player who gifts a Battle Pass to someone will be recognized through special titles only given to the generous few who do so. There are three obtainable Giving titles as of now, with the max number being five and they will all appear on your profile and the Versus Screen.

“The Selfless.” Gift one Battle Pass

“The Benevolent.” Gift three Battle Passes

“The Wise.” Gift five Battle Passes



Community Match Predictions

A new daily event where the developers will select one community match happening on any given day that all Battle Pass owners can see and vote on the results. Everyone will be able to see the full draft, lane assignments, and skill bracket information for both teams competing in the match.

Players will predict which linup won the game based on that information and then can check back the next day to see the final results. Battle Points will be rewarded for accurate predictions and there is nothing to lose by guessing wrong.

Revamped MVP

The MVP page has been revamped slightly, with each battle ending with carefully calculated accolades. This selection now happens automatically, designating both the MVP and two honorable mentions based on several performance metrics in each game.

Achievements for being honored as the MVP repeatedly have also been updated, so it is time to finally prove you’re the algorithmically-recognized greatest player of all time.

Updated Interactive Versus Screen

Likewise, the Interactive Versus Screen is giving players more control, letting them choose different animations, taunt, and even throw out chat lines that your hero will perform. This should make throwing shade at your opponents and even teammates easier than ever.

Pause Screen Playground

Previously, when a game was paused, everyone would have to sit and wait for things to resume, passing the time by chatting or picking up their phone. But now, one of three different mini-games will appear to help pass the time until everyone is ready to go again.

These three games are Whack-a-Meepo, Musical Chairs, and Hero Hunt, with the potential for more to come later.

Wagering Update

Wagering has been slightly changed for players who are willing to bet on their own ability or even against themselves in certain instances to try and earn Battle Points. Now, a streak system is bringing a new level of strategy to consider when placing your bets.

Wager Tokens will be given out weekly to each player, starting with 10 and increasing at higher Battle Pass Levels, that return a set amount of Battle Points per token, which can double with successful streaks.

Assistant Features

A pretty simple addition, as Valve has placed more post-game data charts, including a Pull Timer, which should help some players understand some deeper aspects of lane control movement.

Healing Chart

Gold Source Table

XP Source Table

Bounty Rune and Outpost Stats

Outgoing Damage Summary

Pull Timer

Returning Features

These are all features that might have received some slight updates, but have mostly remained the same and have just been added to this year’s Battle Pass for some added flair and content.

Rank Double Down Weekly wage where players can double their MMR gain or loss for one specific match. Starts with a limit of one per week but more can be earned at Levels 262, 435, and 755.

Collector’s Cache Voting Battle Pass owners can help weigh in on final selections for this year’s Collector’s Cache treasures. Dates TBD

High Five Celebrate the highs and lows of each game with high fives, which have added effects at higher Battle Pass Levels.

In-Game Tipping Tip other players in your matches, whether they are on your team or destroying your team.

Arcana Vote Some Arcana are already included in the Battle Pass, but players can always vote on the next hero to receive one towards the latter half of the Battle Pass life cycle. Dates TBD

Evolving Chat Lines Yell out specific Chat Lines during matches and see how they grow longer with your rising Battle Pass Level.

Recycling Immortals If you have some Immortal Treasure that you already have or don’t want, you can recycle it for more Sideshop Gold and keep hunting the items you want.

Trivia Alone or with friends, test your knowledge to earn bonus Battle Points.



For a full list of information on features and updates, or to purchase your Battle Pass, you can view the official Dota 2 website.