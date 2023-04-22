All Camp Locations on the Dota 2 Map

The three lanes only scratch the surface of what the Dota 2 map has to offer. Over the years, I witnessed the map evolve with each patch with parts constantly moving around. Roshan, for example, has had quite a few homes while some neutral camps were added or removed.
Neutral camps are an excellent source of farm, allowing heroes to boost their farm, or keep up their gold flow when they get forced out of the lane. Considering the number of camps on the Dota 2 map, it might be confusing to decide which ones you should visit during a match. Especially while laning, you’ll be better off clearing camps closest to you.
Here are all the neutral camp locations on the Dota 2 map.
Radiant side, neutral camps below the safe lane
There are five neutral camps below the Radiant safe lane and the Roshan Pit.
Radiant side, neutral camps in the jungle above the safe lane
There are a total of six neutral camps in the Radiant jungle.
Radiant side, neutral camps in the top lane / triangle
There are three neutral camps in the Radiant top lane.
Dire side, neutral camps above the safe lane
There are five neutral camps in the Dire top lane and a Roshan pit.
Dire side, neutral camps in the jungle below the safe lane
Six neutral camps await you in the Dire jungle.
Dire side, neutral camps in the bottom lane / triangle
There are three neutral camps in the Dire Offlane.