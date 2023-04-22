All Camp Locations on the Dota 2 Map

The three lanes only scratch the surface of what the Dota 2 map has to offer. Over the years, I witnessed the map evolve with each patch with parts constantly moving around. Roshan, for example, has had quite a few homes while some neutral camps were added or removed.

Neutral camps are an excellent source of farm, allowing heroes to boost their farm, or keep up their gold flow when they get forced out of the lane. Considering the number of camps on the Dota 2 map, it might be confusing to decide which ones you should visit during a match. Especially while laning, you’ll be better off clearing camps closest to you.

Here are all the neutral camp locations on the Dota 2 map.

All the Neutral Camps and Roshan Pits on the Dota 2 Map – Screengrab via Valve

Radiant side, neutral camps below the safe lane

There are five neutral camps below the Radiant safe lane and the Roshan Pit.

Radiant Bottom Hard Neutral Camp Below Safe Lane – Screengrab via Valve Radiant Bottom Medium Neutral Camp Below Safe Lane – Screengrab via Valve Radiant Bottom Hard Neutral Camp Below Safe Lane – Screengrab via Valve Radiant Bottom Easy and Medium Neutral Camps Below Safe Lane – Screengrab via Valve Bottom Radiant Roshan Pit – Screengrab via Valve

Radiant side, neutral camps in the jungle above the safe lane

There are a total of six neutral camps in the Radiant jungle.

Radiant Jungle Easy Camp – Screengrab via Valve Radiant Jungle Hard Camp – Screengrab via Valve Radiant Jungle Medium Camp – Screengrab via Valve Radiant Jungle Medium Camp – Screengrab via Valve Radiant Jungle Hard Camp – Screengrab via Valve Radiant Jungle Hard Camp – Screengrab via Valve

Radiant side, neutral camps in the top lane / triangle

There are three neutral camps in the Radiant top lane.

Radiant Top Side Ancient Camp Above the Top Lane – Screengrab via Valve Radiant Top Side Hard Camp Inside the Triangle – Screengrab via Valve Radiant Top Side Ancient Camp Inside the Triangle – Screengrab via Valve

Dire side, neutral camps above the safe lane

There are five neutral camps in the Dire top lane and a Roshan pit.

Dire Top Side Hard Camp Above the Safe Lane – Screengrab via Valve Dire Top Side Medium Camp Above the Safe Lane – Screengrab via Valve Dire Top Side Hard Camp Above the Safe Lane – Screengrab via Valve Dire Top Side Easy Camp Above the Safe Lane – Screengrab via Valve Dire Top Side Medium Camp Above the Safe Lane – Screengrab via Valve Dire Top Side Roshan Pit – Screengrab via Valve

Dire side, neutral camps in the jungle below the safe lane

Six neutral camps await you in the Dire jungle.

Dire Jungle Medium Camp – Screengrab via Valve Dire Jungle Hard Camp – Screengrab via Valve Dire Jungle Medium Camp – Screengrab via Valve Dire Jungle Hard Camp – Screengrab via Valve Dire Jungle Easy Camp – Screengrab via Valve Dire Jungle Hard Camp – Screengrab via Valve

Dire side, neutral camps in the bottom lane / triangle

There are three neutral camps in the Dire Offlane.