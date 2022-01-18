Aghanim’s 2021 Collector’s Cache, more Aghanim Labyrinth’s rewards added in new Dota 2 update

Along with a patch, Dragon's Blood season two is live too.

Image via Valve

The next Dota 2 update is now live, adding in another set of rewards to the game as part of the ongoing battle pass and Aghanim Labyrinth’s The Continuum Conundrum seasonal event—including the all-new Aghanim’s Collector’s Cache and an update to the special game-mode itself. 

The Aghanim’s 2021 Collector’s Cache features 18 new item sets for heroes that players voted on, with Valve using eligible votes to craft something out of the community results using the designs sent in from community artists. 

Players can grab individual sets of the Aghanim’s 2021 Collector’s Cache for $2.49 from now until the end of the battle pass. The more treasure you open, the higher your odds are of receiving a bonus rare item. Opening 15 treasures will also grant you 36 Battle Levels instantly. Any unwanted items can be recycled for an additional two Battle Levels. 

Related: Everything included in the new Dota 2 Battle Pass

Here are the final results from the community voting:

Rank Hero Votes
1Chaos Knight366,364
2Ogre Magi362,974
3Dragon Knight309,696
4Phantom Lancer308,474
5Dawnbreaker299,750
6Clockwerk287,363
7Phantom Assassin284,424
8Razor270,227
9Ancient Apparition256,453
10Chen246,221
11Grimstroke242,631
12Broodmother240,884
13Mars235,436
14Rubick233,860
15Drow Ranger224,878
16Alchemist217,552
17Axe215,059
18Abaddon209,704

Along with Aghanim’s 2021 Collector’s Cache, an update has been pushed for Aghanim’s Labyrinth. 

This update adds new rewards and gameplay to the mode, giving players a chance to earn the Aghanim the Wisest courier “by saving each of the different multiverse mages.” Additional rewards are also available for players who have already entered the labyrinth. 

Dota: Dragon’s Blood season two is now available on Netflix as well, so Dota fans have plenty of content to enjoy. You can view the full patch notes on the official Dota 2 website.