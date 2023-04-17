9Pandas picks up a Dota 2 squad—and one of its players is already dealing with match-fixing allegations

The HellRaisers Dota 2 squad clinched a seat at the prestigious Berlin Major on April 1. Shortly after their flawless run, the players parted ways with their former organization. But they recently found a new home in 9Pandas, a Serbia-based esports organization.

The organization released a detailed statement today, explaining that the move has been in the works for over a month.

Now official: 9Pandas Esports Signs World-Class Dota 2 Rosterhttps://t.co/vx9k08i20A pic.twitter.com/PaRR3kvBBk — 9Pandas (@9pandasgg) April 17, 2023

By picking up the top Eastern European Dota 2 team of the second DPC tour, 9Pandas looks forward to building a reputation for itself within the esports scene after making its debut with a reality show. Despite producing an engaging piece of content, the organization said its focus is on excelling in the competitive side of gaming.

But amid the excitement surrounding a new sponsorship deal, severe match-fixing allegations surfaced against Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev. The new 9Pandas player wasted no time in addressing the accusations, though, shedding light on the situation and aiming to clear his name.

RAMZES said, according to escorenews, he’s been nowhere near any match-fixing activities in his life and called anyone who would jeopardize their careers with such actions “stupid.”

“This is so fucking funny,” RAMZES said. “I absolutely despise anyone who did it, at least once in their life,” referring to the players who were named in the recent match-fixing exposé.

The person who accused RAMZES, Morf, later released a community post on YouTube, apologizing to the star player and clarifying the situation in the process. According to a machine translation of the community post, Morf mistook a person named “Ramsay” for RAMZES in a follow-up investigation. The content creator thought his source was talking about the high-profile player, but it turned out that someone else shared a similar name with RAMZES.

RAMZES and the rest of the newly-signed 9Pandas squad will make their debut under the organization at the upcoming Berlin Major on April 26.