4 nations’ players making debut at The International 9

TI9 will welcome four new nationalities to the growing list of countries represented at the biggest Dota 2 event of the year, as the total number hit 40 this year.

Paul “Redeye” Chaloner posted on Twitter about The International’s global reach. As Dota 2 nears its 10th-year anniversary, new blood is still being channeled into the scene.

The five players representing the four new nations are as follows:

Adrian “Wisper” Cespedes Dobles from Bolivia

Evgeniy “Blizzy” Ree from Kyrgyzstan

Bakyt “Zayac” Emilzhanov from Kyrgyzstan

Tommy “Taiga” Le from Norway

Michał “Nisha” Jankowski from Poland

The new representatives will look to emulate Syed Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan’s success. As the first Pakistani representative to TI, SumaiL managed to win it all with Evil Geniuses at TI5 at just 16 years old, making him one of the youngest esports millionaires.

The most amount of players from any country is China, who has remained on top since the very first International. However, only 18 players will be attending in Shanghai, making it a record low for Chinese representation.

The International 2019 stars on Aug. 15. The finals will take place on Aug. 25, and we’ll see if anybody on this list makes it that far.

For a full list of players attending The International and their nationalities, check out Liquipedia’s event page for TI9.