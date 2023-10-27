Critical Role’s Choose Their Adventure charity has already raised $10,000—and it’s only day one

Critical Role’s newest charity event—their annual Red Nose Day live-streamed campaign Choose Their Adventure… Again—has risen $10,000 since their announcement on Oct. 25—and the donations aren’t slowing down.

This marks another year that Critical Role is working with charitable organization Red Nose Day and Comic Relief U.S. on a live-streamed campaign, an event they’ve run since 2019.

The Red Nose Day charitable organization benefits child health and educational quality. According to the Red Nose Day website, the org has worked to benefit over 32 million children over their eight years of activity. Critical Role, as a partner to the organization, has been responsible for several hundreds of thousands in charitable donations from their work.

The live-streamed one-shot DnD 5E campaign, planned to start on November 2023, is starring the usual cast of Matt Mercer, Taliesin Jaffe, Laura Bailey, and Liam O’Brien. However, similar to last year, Critical Role is bringing outside talent to roll some d20s against Mercer. This time, we’re getting two new names: Sam Richardson and Tony Hale, starring actors and voice actors in projects from Veep to The Legend of Vox Machina.

While every year has offered adventuring incentives, this year offers something even greater—personalized polls for multiple aspects of the campaign. Currently, there are polls for the class each player is going to use, the event that begins the campaign, the being that hunts them, the magical treasure that will backfire on them, and what item or concept a character is burdened with. So far, here are the leads:

The game begins when someone has a date with an entity.

The party is Sam Richardson as a Warlock, Tony Hale as a Wizard, Liam O’Brien playing the Bard, Laura Bailey slamming heads as a Barbarian, and Taliesin Jaffe as the party’s Rogue.

A super-fan, hyped for adventure, is chasing them down.

A magical saddle that allows players to ride one another will be thrown into the mix.

And someone has a contract to capture someone else in the party, which will no doubt go well with the saddle.

It’s a close race for many of these polls. A haunted spirit may soon replace the super-fan, and Laura Bailey isn’t out of a Paladin’s suit of full plate quite yet. Considering that last year’s donations nearly reached $200,000, it wouldn’t be surprising to see major switches to multiple classes, setting pieces, and dangers as we approach November 28th.

If you want to donate and influence the polls, do so quickly. The polls will close on Nov. 3. Donations will be received up to and during the show, but you’ll no longer be able to influence the classes or campaigns, leaving us just a week to somehow get the Oil of Bees to be the magical item of choice.

