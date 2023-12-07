When is Disney Dreamlight Valley coming to mobile?

It’s official: Disney Dreamlight Valley will be making an appearance on your mobile devices. If you’re someone like me who enjoys playing mobile games, you’re probably wanting all the details. I am excited because now I’ll be able to take care of my valley whenever I want.

When will Disney Dreamlight Valley release on Apple Arcade?

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available as of today, Dec. 7, to play for Apple Arcade subscribers. This will allow gamers who own an iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, or Mac to experience the game if they don’t have access to a Nintendo Switch. You can purchase it today by subscribing to Apple Arcade for $6.99 a month, or if you’re new to Apple Arcade, you can try a three-month subscription for free.

The base game as well as the A Rift in Time expansion will be available. Unfortunately, if you download it through Apple Arcade, you’ll have to treat it as a separate entity that’s available on the Mac App Store. Another downside focuses on the Star Pass and Premium Shop, which will be inaccessible for Apple users to make purchases.

If you’re not big on making in-app purchases, this won’t be too much of a problem. I would rather play the game and enjoy the story of The Forgotten. This version of Disney Dreamlight Valley will have updates regularly, so you won’t be missing out on new characters or events.

Will cross-save and crossplay be allowed in Disney Dreamlight Valley Apple Arcade?

If you are an Apple Arcade subscriber, you will be able to save your game on all your Apple devices from your Apple account. This means if you’re wanting to play the game on either your iPhone or iPad, you’ll be able to. All you have to do is log into your account associated with the game and you’re good to go.

You will only be able to play through your Apple products and nowhere else, though.

The good news is you’ll be able to cross-play and visit other players who use different versions of the game. For example, if you have a friend who plays on a PC or Nintendo Switch, you’ll still be able to hang out with them. I can’t wait to start playing with my friends and potentially, in the future, the Disney Dreamlight Valley developers may find a way to make the game available on all mobile devices.