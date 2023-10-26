Not only can cooking be a fun, therapeutic experience for players in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but it is also a large aspect of important quests within the game, which has a ton of recipes that you can master, with a lot of variety from savory to sweet and everything in between.

When you make your way through the various biomes present in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you are bound to come across ingredients that you can combine to prepare exquisite meals for the residents of the valley or treat yourself to something special as well.

One quest in particular, the Peacemakers quest, tasks you with preparing a Seafood Platter among other recipes.

Below, you will learn how to acquire the materials required for the seafood platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how to make it.

How to make a Seafood Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image via Disney

Once you recruit Moana and Maui in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will unlock the Peacemakers quest, where you will be tasked with making three dishes: a Fruit Salad, a Seafood Salad, and a Seafood Platter.

The two salad dishes are easy enough to make, especially since you acquire information about them at the beginning of the game itself, but the Seafood Platter is the only dish that you haven’t been provided any details about, leaving you to experiment with random ingredients.

Ingredients of Seafood Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Of course, we have listed the ingredients you can use to make a Seafood Platter down below:

Clams

Scallops

Oysters

Shrimps

Squids

Where to find Seafood Platter ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Most of the items for the Seafood platter can be found in Dazzle Beach, which, however, isn’t a place that you can automatically access. You will first need to spend 1,000 Dreamlight in order to unlock Dazzle Beach.

You can find each seafood platter item around Dazzle Beach shores, other than the Squids and Shrimp. The Shrimp will have you target blue-colored fishing spots to acquire them, while the Squids are only found in Glade of Trust.

Thankfully, you will only need two of these five seafood platter items to make the Seafood Platter, so you don’t really have to bother with getting Shrimps or Squids if you don’t want to take the extra effort.

How to assemble the Seafood Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you gather the two kinds of seafood mentioned above, all you need to do is make your way to any oven and toss your two ingredients in a cooking pot. You can further select the Seafood category when creating the dish in order to filter out unwanted ingredients.

After you have finished preparing the Seafood Platter along with the Seafood Salad and Fruit Salad, simply hand the dishes over to Maui to continue with the mission.

Now, you can make the coveted seafood platter for Maui in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You best get cooking!

About the author