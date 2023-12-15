How to get Evergem in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Evergem and its higher-quality version, Shiny Evergem, are new additions to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the A Rift in Time expansion. Finding this gem can be tricky because it requires unlocking multiple biomes.

Where to find Evergem in Dreamlight Valley, explained

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

You can only find Evergem in The Ruins biome of Ancient’s Landing on Eternity Isle, the realm added in the Disney Dreamlight Valley A Rift in Time expansion. The rarer version of Evergem, Shiny Evergem, can also be found in The Ruins.

Tip: If you don’t have the A Rift in Time expansion, you can’t access the Eternity Isle and get this gem.

How to unlock The Ruins in Disney Dreamilght Valley

Mist Duties are easier to complete than Eternity Isle duties. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

To unlock The Ruins biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must also unlock The Overlook. However, to unlock The Overlook, you will need 6,000 Mist, and then to unlock The Ruins, you will need 10,000 Mist.

In total, you will need 16,000 Mist to get to The Ruins and Evergems. This may not seem like a lot, but getting 16,000 Mist can be challenging as this is a new currency. The best way to farm for Mist quickly is to complete the ‘Mist Duties’ and Eternity Isle duties.

How to farm Evergem in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The red dots are the four mining nodes in the Ruins. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

The best way to farm Evergem in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to mine every node in The Ruins. This is because you aren’t guaranteed an Evergem whenever you mine a node in this biome. So, to force this gem to spawn, you need to mine all the mining nodes, and there are only four of them.

Tip: Mining all the mining nodes is a great way to influence a gem to spawn and is an excellent approach for farming all gem types in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

As there are only four nodes, getting this gem can be tricky. And when you need three of them, like during Rapunzel’s level seven quest, Glowing Up, the difficulty level increases.

Related All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In situations like this, I ask one of my mining companions to join me as I mine these nodes because if I do mine a node with an Evergem, I’ll get my Evergem and an additional one from the mining companion.

Tip: Mining gems is a great way to earn more coins. So whenever you are mining, ensure you have a mining companion to get extra gems to sell.

Getting Evergems in Dreamlight Valley may seem tedious, but if you need more coins to spend at Scrooge’s store or trying to befriend Rapunzel, they’re a crucial gem you need to find and farm.