How to earn 4K Moonstones during Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Dream Snap weekly contest

Hitting that 4k Moonstone mark in Disney Dreamlight Valley sounds as challenging as it is, and I should know after failing a few times in the weekly Dream Snap contest.

Are you getting frustrated after spending time making your picture look good and only getting a small reward? I have some tips to improve your score in Dream Snap.

What is the Dream Snap Contest in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Dream Snap Contest is a weekly contest where you design space for your furniture and model clothes that follow guidelines. You can earn anywhere from 300 up to 12,000 Moonstones. Each week, you follow either a clothing design contest or a furniture design contest that has a theme.

Once you have finished designing your character and space take a snapshot and upload it to the Dream Snap voting board. On the voting board, you can vote for other players to earn 50 Moonstones. Unlocking Dream Snap will require you to have unlocked the character Vanellope on your valley.

Vanellope will appear in your valley after you have spoken to Scrooge McDuck. He will give you a quest that focuses on finding a ghost. The ghost of Dreamlight Valley is none other than the quirky Vanellope! Bring her to your valley and level her up to unlock Dream Snap.

Earning 4K Moonstones during Dream Snap

Follow the mandatory and suggested requirements

Everything in its right place. Image via Game Loft

If you want to get into the 4K bracket for Moonstones during Dream Snap, you have to understand scoring, placing furniture correctly, and dressing correctly. Scoring involves not neglecting your base score by hitting the mandatory criteria, as well as the suggested ones.

For example, if your Dream Snap asks you to wear something blue with a Moana theme, meet these requirements. Next to the mandatory requirements, there are suggested ones. Do not skip out on the suggested requirements. Include these to create a good base score.

You will gain around 20 points for hitting the mandatory categories and 20 points for the suggested categories. Your base points should be 40 points, which will help you in the voting process.

Voting Matters in Dream Snap

Pay attention to how people are voting for your Dream Snap pictures. From what I have learned, people vote for their favorites during the outfit challenges based on how well they can see your character’s clothes.

The furniture challenge focuses on framing. You never want to have space when you’re taking a picture. I try to fill the space with indoor plants or counters that give an illusion of the room being full. Another tip I have found when doing the furniture challenge involves turning off selfie mode. Players found that people who took selfies and used them for the furniture or outfit challenge received a lower score.

Tips and tricks for high scores in Dream Snap

Image via Game Loft/@babynocast

If you want to score high during the content, make sure to avoid these:

Never take a picture showing your back

Never take selfies

Never have a black frame appear in your picture

Never obstruct your view of clothes

Never hide behind your companion

Never use terrible lighting

Never use a theme that doesn’t support your costume

Now that you’re aware of all the bad things to do while taking pictures, here are some tips that can help you boost your rating: