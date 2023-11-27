How Dinsey Lorcana’s Resist mechanic works

Ravensburger introduced a new Disney Lorcana keyword mechanic called Resist with the launch of Rise of the Floodborn, countering decks that seek to destroy your board state.

Following the launch of Disney Lorcana’s The First Chapter, the only way to counter decks full of Challenging Characters was to heal. The release of Rise of the Floodborn changed how Challenges and direct damage will work going forward by introducing Resist, a new mechanic that reduces damage dealt to a Character by any form of damage.

How Resist works in Disney Lorcana

Cogsworth, Grandfather Clock | Image via Ravensburger/Disney Cinderella Stouthearted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger The Prince, Never Gives Up | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

At time of writing, a total of 12 cards were printed through Rise of the Floodborn with the Resist keyword mechanic on them. Most are in the Steel color, and three are in Sapphire. The Resist mechanic reduces damage by a number specified on the Disney Lorcana card. No cards from Rise of the Floodborn have a Resist of three or more.

Resist definition: Damage dealt to this Character is reduced by “X.”

One of the strongest cards with Resist from Rise of the Floodborn is Cogsworth, Grandfather Clock. The Sapphire card has Shift three, Ward, and grants a Resist of one to all your other Characters on the battlefield for as long as Cogsworth remains alive. There’s also an Action called Four Dozen Eggs that can get Sung into play, giving all Characters a Resist of two until the start of your next turn.

Resist is also a powerful keyword mechanic when paired with Bodyguard, a mechanic that forces Characters to Challenge it first before another Exerted Character. This combo is seen on The Prince, Never Gives Up, a three-drop Inkable Character with 1/3 stats and both Resist of one and Bodyguard.

Players can also use Resist in an aggressive way through an Action like Charge! This two-drop Inkable Action in Steel grants a Character plus two Challenger and a Resist of two for that turn, which is essentially the same as giving a Character +2/+2 stats. And then there’s Resist on big finishers like Cinderella, Stouthearted, increasing the Floodborn’s toughness to seven through a Resist of two.

As additional Disney Lorcana sets get released, more Resist cards will likely get added to the meta in other colors. As for now, they are only found in Sapphire and Steel.