Disney Lorcana publisher says leaked cards were ‘stolen,’ asks community for help

Publisher Ravensburger has officially confirmed the Disney Lorcana leaks that appeared online prior to Rise of the Floodborn’s official launch, and is asking for community help while investigating.

Leaks rarely have a positive impact on the community, especially when the cards leaked early were stolen, which is what Ravensburger alleges happened with the leaked Disney Lorcana cards for set three. A day before the release of Rise of the Floodborn on Nov. 17, the second set in Disney Lorcana, several cards shared across the internet showcased unknown artwork and mechanics that were allegedly from Lorcana’s third set releasing next year. Ravensburger confirmed that the leaks were real cards on Nov. 17, claiming they were stolen.

“Several unreleased cards from an upcoming set of Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game were stolen and shared online,” Ravensburger head of communications Lisa Krueger said to Dot Esports. “We are currently investigating this matter. We want to assure our fans that this will not affect future releases and availability. If anyone has information relating to this matter, please contact Ravensburger directly.”

This isn’t the first time TCG cards have leaked this year, as an entire supplemental Magic: The Gathering set leaked before spoiler season even began for March of the Machine: The Aftermath. And the response from Wizards of the Coast was very serious.

Hades, Lord of the Underworld. Image via Disney/Ravensburger

Ravensburger hasn’t hired the Pinkertons at the time of writing, but the organization is investigating while also asking for help from the Disney Lorcana community.

Most TCG players love spoiler seasons, and leaks can sometimes become an issue. A leak takes away from artists who want to highlight a card they worked, on or even a content creator who has an exclusive reveal. Much like plagiarism in the journalism space, leaks are bad for business, and stealing cards to showcase leaks on the internet shouldn’t be tolerated by the TCG community.

The second Disney Lorcana TCG set released through local game stores on Nov. 17. Retailers will start selling Rise of the Floodborn products on the official launch date of Dec. 1.