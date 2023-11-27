Disney Lorcana preorders are showing up on Amazon with a push toward Starter Decks

For the first time since Disney Lorcana TCG launched, Starter Decks for The First Chapter have shown up as preorders on Amazon.

The initial launch of the Disney Lorcana trading card game resulted in a shortage of products for players, prompting Ravensburger to reprint The First Chapter while increasing Rise of the Floodborn printings as well. A wave of products was slated to arrive in early December with Amazon preorders confirming that the wave is arriving on Dec. 8. But only Starter Decks from The First Chapter are available at time of writing.

Merlin, Goat | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

Preorders for Dec. 8 confirm that a reprint wave is coming but some products, like booster boxes, might be difficult to find until after the holidays. Ravensburger is pushing Starter Decks leading up to the holidays as they’re a solid gift to any TCG player interested in Disney Lorcana. Each Starter Deck includes a booster pack from its respective set and players are encouraged to slot cards from the booster pack into their deck when playing against others in a casual game.

Players seeking Rise of the Floodborn products for the retail launch that is slated to drop on Dec. 1 can hit up local game stores that received products on Nov. 17, or check out retailers like Best Buy. At the time of writing, Best Buy has the Disney100 box, along with Rise of the Floodborn Starter Decks and individual booster packs for both Disney Lorcana sets, but only for in-store purchases starting on Dec. 1, as online orders are not being offered. Retailers like Target offered preorder sales for Disney Lorcana products like Disney100 but have already sold out. Items like Starter Decks from both sets are showing sold out as well.

Starter Decks in Disney Lorcana are a great starting point for new and casual players. And as more products become available over time, prices of singles on the secondary market, as well as prices for booster boxes should continue to drop.