Disney Dreamlight Valley players are begging for one ‘off-putting’ character to be fixed

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s “Enchanted Adventure” update brought the iconic main characters Belle and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast to the valley alongside a realm that includes their castle. The Beast’s arrival has been met with much excitement, but Belle has been a less welcome arrival within the community as players have consistently begged the devs to fix her since she was released.

Belle has been one of the most highly anticipated arrivals since she is one of the characters who appeared in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s original key artwork. But since her arrival earlier this month, players have come to agree that everything about her is “kind of off-putting.”

There are complaints about most parts of Belle’s appearance, but it’s also her voice that isn’t sitting right with players. Fans believe her shoulders seem to be backward and are quite broad, her hands look like claws, her dress isn’t completely accurate, and she overall looks “unwell.”

“I don’t even like being near her,” one player said in regard to Belle’s general mannerisms and voice. And this seems to be the consensus with most players as they hope their concerns will be heard so she can be updated.

The version of Belle that appears on the key art looks vastly different from the version of her in the game, and while the former is artwork so it will of course look different, players still think Gameloft can amend her to get her closer to it.

This is the key art version of her in comparison to her actual appearance in the valley. Screenshots via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Some players are wondering if Gameloft attempted to mix the cartoon version of Belle from the original Beauty and the Beast film with the Emma Watson version present in the 2017 live-action adaptation. But even if this was the goal, players still think “she doesn’t look right at all,” so an update is needed.

There hasn’t been any other character who players have been as upset with as this, although Elsa’s original appearance was a concern but nowhere near this level. On the Reddit post discussing Belle’s appearance, most players agree Gameloft has done a great job with all characters so far, so they are especially surprised that the devs “missed the mark like this” when it came to creating Belle.

One player joked that they found the “source material” that Gameloft used to create Belle with a scuffed cartoon version of the Disney princess from the show Mickey’s House of Villains.

Many fans have been eagerly awaiting Belle’s arrival forever, only to be sorely disappointed with her release. One fan said they have been waiting months for her, but they are now “so disappointed” that they have “barely played with her enough” to get her to level three friendship, which is a super easy task that can be done in just a few minutes with the help of some gifts and a daily conversation.

Players have previously raised concerns over how Elsa from Frozen looked, as most agree she previously looked “terrifying,” but she ended up being quietly fixed, so hope is certainly not lost for Belle. Gameloft is usually pretty good about listening to fans’ concerns, so it’s fairly likely Belle could receive an overhaul in a future update.

About the author