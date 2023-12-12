If you’re a PC gamer, there’s a high possibility you will have access to mods. Disney Dreamlight Valley has plenty of magic to go around, unfortunately, some aspects of the game need a little adjustment.

If you want to fix some of the problems you’re going to want to get your hands on these mods. Here are the best mods to use in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how to install them.

Six best mods to use in Disney Dreamlight Valley

1) Scrooge Shop Extra Refresh

The best part of the game would have to be the decorating, in my opinion. I love finding new furniture pieces I can add to either my house or the valley. There are some days when I go to Scrooge McDuck’s store to find it has items I am not fond over.

The Scrooge Shop Extra Refresh mod will help refresh the stock and was created by Smiileyface. You can customize how often you want the store to replenish its furniture and clothes. All you have to do is input a number specified by hours one to 12 and you’ll get new items without having to wait an entire day.

2) Pickup Multiplier

When you are out farming, mining, fishing, or foraging you have probably noticed that you can only pick up a few resources. That number is doubled when you have a high-ranking friend hanging out with you who specializes in whichever activity you’re taking part in.

In the Pickup Multiplier mod, created by Aedenthorn, you will be able to adjust how many items you can get. If you want to pick up 50 stones, specify how many you’d like to pick up, and hold down a key (default Left Shift) while picking the item up.

3) Sprint Mod

I’ve always felt running in Disney Dreamlight Valley took forever. This is a game that focuses on gathering resources and hunting down villagers to talk to for a quest. We need to be able to run fast through the valley because it’s enormous! With the Sprint Mod, you can increase your movements by holding down a custom key or button. It’s a simple mod created by Aedenthorn that makes the game enjoyable when you need to travel across the valley.

4) No Village Object Limit

I am at a point where I want to make my village look beautiful. I like to add tons of customizations and the one hiccup that I noticed in Disney Dreamlight Valley is the limitations when building. I hate when I’m trying to align fences or buildings only to be told that it’s not allowed.

In the No Village Object Limit mod, you can ignore the object limit. Build however you want without being worried if your fence is going to fit in a certain area. MasterOfGamerino created this mod and they have made it easier to build your dream valley.

5) Infinite Mana

Mana is energy your character has to perform actions. Every time you harvest your crops or mine for minerals your mana will deplete. This can be replenished by eating meals or going to your home, until now. Infinite Mana is a mod created by Aedenthorn that allows you to do whatever you want without limitations.

You don’t have to look for your next meal to restore energy because you will no longer need it. You are a God in this realm and it’s about time you get God privileges.

6) Fast Fisher

In every cozy game I have ever played that requires you to fish, I have always rolled my eyes and groaned. Fishing can be tedious because it can take forever to finish. By the time you have gotten any fish, day turns to night. Some fish you can get in the game are rare and you can make quite a lot of money from doing this activity, but man, is it aggravating.

Kushzei has created a mod that solves these issues by giving you an instant fish option with an optional infinite fishing mana called Fast Fisher. All you need to do is approach a body of water and fish normally, only to catch a fish instantly. The unfortunate drawback to this mod is if you have a companion you will not get any experience.

How to install mods in Disney Dreamlight Valley

I am fairly new to the modding world and honestly, the only type of mods I use are for The Sims, so when I found out that you could mod for Disney Dreamlight Valley I got excited. It’s easy to install mods but might be intimidating to newcomers.

If you want to install mods in Disney Dreamlight Valley you will need to download and install BepInEx 6. Open up the program to run it and add it into C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Disney Dreamlight Valley\BepInEx\plugins folder.

After you have finished this step, you will need to read over the instructions given by the modder for configuration details. Usually, you will just have to change the text from enabled to false to disable the mod or vice versa. Once that is complete, you will be able to enjoy the mod in your gameplay!