6 best Disney Dreamlight Valley tricks and tips found on TikTok

Tricks and tips in Disney Dreamlight Valley are crucial for everyone at some point eventually because we need them if we want to improve our valley. After all, let’s face it, construction hasn’t been kind to us Switch players.

Here are some useful tips you can implement for your gameplay that I have found on TikTok.

Tips and Tricks for Disney Dreamlight Valley

1) Cover your holes

Image via Disney Dreamlight Valley/@JoleenLost

Digging holes and covering them is an activity I can’t stand. I dread having to give this activity to a friend because leveling them takes forever. I discovered a cool way to clean up your valley instantly.

You can clean up your valley by covering up holes after entering the furniture mode. Once you’re in furniture mode, drag and drop a building on top of the holes and watch them magically disappear.

This saves time instead of having to individually cover them. You can work on digging as much as you want and when you’re ready to clean up, just drop a building on them.

2) Storage matters

I love hoarding everything because all the objects you find have a purpose. Flowers can be delivered to friends or be crafted into furniture, seaweed can be made into fiber, and food you forage can be either sold or eaten for energy. The only problem is how limited Disney Dreamlight Valley is when it comes to storing.

The solution I have found is building a storage room in your home. You can purchase tables from Scrooge and add them to your room. Once that is complete you can drag and drop any item you want and put it on the table. Place a storage chest in front of the table so you can easily identify what item is in that storage box.

This helped me a lot when I was trying to organize all my items. If I need to replenish my energy I can just go to my house and turn in everything I’ve cleaned up on the valley.

3) Delete everything

Not everything is going to spark joy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I want you to head to your biome and do exactly as I say. Delete everything on it if you’re just starting to customize it. You can delete all of your trees, rocks, ferns, and plants you don’t want for a fresh start. It will take some time but it’s worth it so you can have a better understanding of the layout.

This can help you find hidden treasure chests without bumping into objects. You don’t have to worry about not being able to find sticks if trees don’t exist either. sticks will spawn even without trees because they are determined based on the biome they are from.

Another useful reason for deleting everything is being able to drag and drop buildings you don’t want on biomes.

4) Creating a foraging garden

Did you know you can drag and drop all of the bushes and trees you can forage from and group them? The plants you see in a biome are not restricted, therefore you can move them in one area if you want.

I created a garden by placing all the bushes and trees in one corner of the map. This can help save time instead of running around the valley with your friend. You can take your companion with you and forage for fruits without breaking a sweat. When they’re all neatly aligned together they look organized and will boost the appearance of your valley.

5) Fence in companions

This might sound cruel, but hear me out! If you’re annoyed by your companion’s glitching when they try to grab an extra item after you’ve mined, fished, foraged, or dug for something, try fencing them in. Craft a white picket fence by heading to your crafting station. You will need at least five softwoods to craft it, so be sure to hoard as many as possible. After you are done crafting, go into your furniture tab, and build a fence around your companion.

Now they are trapped, start doing an activity. When you are done, remove the fence, and watch all of the items erupt from them at once. You don’t have to worry about them getting stuck in one space or throwing items in every direction. This saves time when you’re trying to level them up.

6) Use jar lamps for decoration

If you want to amplify your decorating skills you have to use jar lamps. Jar lamps are small WALL-E-themed lamps you can buy at Scrooge’s Store for 765 coins. You can use these lamps to create a glow behind your bushes.

If you create a rounded topiary and surround it with bushes you should add jar lamps to give the bushes a touch of light. This isn’t a crucial tip everyone should use, but it does give your valley a little extra something if you’re running out of ideas.