Will there be cross-progress in Diablo 4 between Steam and Battle.net?

With Diablo 4 releasing on Steam, there will be some players who want to continue their campaign on Valve’s platform instead of Blizzard’s Battle.net. For that you need cross-progression, which is also known as cross-save.

Diablo 4 was a massive success when it launched in August, but since then the franchise sequel has seen a slow decrease in player numbers as most reach the lategame, especially considering not much content has arrived since then. Now with the release of the second season and the addition to Steam, a new wave of players is on the horizon for Blizzard.

It used to be a Battle.net exclusive game, but with the integration with Steam, some players might want to switch to Steam to take advantage of features such as Steam achievements, their Steam friends list, and the option to invite those friends to play in-game.

That won’t be as simple, however, as you won’t be able to just change the prefered platform and we’ll explain why.

What is cross-progression or cross-save?

If you are playing Diablo 4 on PC, but also have a copy of the game on a console such as Xbox or PlayStation, cross-progression allows you to jump between platforms without having to alternate between two different save files.

You can continue from where you stopped independently from whichever platform you playing the game on. But you need two copies of the game on each platform.

The same goes for Steam, even though both Battle.net and Steam are on PC, you’ll have to re-buy Diablo 4 on Steam. You’ll have cross-progression between the platforms but will also have two copies of the same game.

Does Diablo 4 have cross-progression?

Yes, Diablo 4 has cross-progression. As mentioned before, If you already have the game on Battle.net, you’ll still need to buy the game again on Steam if you wish to switch between platforms.

How to enable cross-progression in Diablo 4?

For cross-progression in Diablo 4 and other Blizzard games to be enabled, players need to link their Battle.net accounts to the platform they want to use cross-progression on as the progress is stored on the Battle.net account.

When opening a Blizzard game through Steam for the first time, there should appear a prompt asking you to connect your accounts through either the Battle.net mobile app by scanning a QR code, or by inserting a code that is set to expire after 15 minutes.

If you don’t get the prompt, then you can head to the Battle.net website, login to your account, and go to Account Settings. From there, click Connections and you’ll see Steam listed on the possible platforms you can link to.

Click on the Plus Connect button and follow the instructions.

About the author