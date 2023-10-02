What is the Diablo 4 peak player count? (October 2023)

Diablo 4 has been out for four months as of October 2023, and many players are curious about its peak and overall player count.

For many in the community, the player count of a game is the best indication of its health. If the player count has remained steady since a game’s release, then the fan base would likely consider the game alive and well. Conversely, if a game is experiencing a decline in overall player count, then it might be referred to as a “dead game.”

While there are plenty of factors that determine a game’s health, Diablo 4’s player count is of particular interest to many members of its community. As such, you can see its peak player count along with its average player count in recent months in the guide below.

What is Diablo 4’s peak player count?

The peak player count refers to the average number of players logged into Diablo 4 during the course of a month. As far as I can tell, there is no way to track the peak concurrent player count, which would be the maximum number of players who are logged into the game at the same time.

As of October 2023, the peak player count for Diablo 4 is 6,750,114 players, which occurred during the month of June, according to Activeplayer.io. This website is famous for tracking player counts for all popular games, and it has been tracking Diablo 4 since it originally launched in June. The website tracks players across all platforms that Diablo 4 is available on.

Since June 2023, the peak player count has mostly declined every month. The month of September saw the most drastic drop in player count as the month’s peak player count was only 5,274,267, a loss of around 1.35 million compared to June, according to Activeplayer.io.

Average daily player count for Diablo 4

Back during the time when Diablo 4 reached its overall peak player count, the average daily player count for the game was roughly 1,125,019, according to Activeplayer.io. This is an important figure to pay attention to, especially when you factor in how the average daily player count has changed since Diablo 4’s launch.

In the month of September, the average daily player count was only around 350,000, according to Activeplayer.io. But the most drastic drop in average daily players occurred from July to August when the player count dropped from over a million to just 400,000.

What the player counts show is a game that has declined in overall players since launch. But this is usually the case with live service games as a majority of players only return to the game when new content is introduced. Diablo 4 has not introduced any new content since July, for example, which is likely the biggest reason for its drop in player count.

Fortunately for Diablo 4, season two is on the horizon in October, meaning the player count could see a massive increase fairly soon.

