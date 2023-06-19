Who is Tyrael in Diablo 4 and where is he?

The Diablo franchise is filled with some of the most beloved characters in gaming. From Deckard Cain to Belial, there have been tons of fan-favorite allies and enemies throughout the series. Many long-time fans of the Diablo franchise, however, may have noticed one of the dungeon-crawler’s most famous characters, Tyrael, was missing from Diablo 4.

Though we see a new character with the same angelic features of Tyrael, Inarius, the Aspect of Justice is still missing from the plot. If you are wondering where Tyrael could be in Diablo 4, or have not yet heard of the character, here is everything that you will need to know.

Who is Tyrael in Diablo?

Since Diablo 2, Tyrael has acted as humanity’s protector and guardian against Diablo and all demonic or otherworldly threats. Diablo 2 saw Tyrael introduced as a main character in the franchise, defeating Diablo itself and the Prime Evils.

Inarius certainly has Tyrael’s look down | Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Diablo 3, Tyrael was stripped of his title of the Aspect of Justice for his intervention in the previous game. Though Tyrael is offered redemption by the end of Diablo 3 after saving his fellow Angels from Diablo’s demonic hordes yet again, the Angel remains in Sanctuary to continue to defend humanity from the next threat.

Where is Tyrael in Diablo 4?

Despite the fact that Tyrael elected to remain on Sanctuary after Diablo 3, Tyrael is not in Diablo 4. The Angel has shown an immense willingness to defend humanity from the most evil of demons, however, it appears he missed out on Lilith this time around. Like many others, I, too, was disappointed not to see Tyrael in Diablo 4, though his absence did allow other, new characters to shine.

Related: How many acts are in Diablo 4?

Though we have not seen Tyrael yet in Diablo 4, it is entirely possible that he will make an appearance at some point. Blizzard has planned out plenty of content expansions, updates, and patches that will roll out throughout the game’s future. Possibly, we could see what Tyrael has been up to in a later expansion.

About the author