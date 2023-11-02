Where to find and use the Training Dummy in Diablo 4

The latest Diablo 4 patch has finally given players access to a Training Dummy to out your damage on. Whether you are considering a change to your gear or build, or preparing for a Nightmare dungeon, you can test out your damage before venturing back out into Sanctuary.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood is brimming with tons of new end game bosses that you can tackle head-on. Before setting out on your journey however, you might want to pay a visit to the local Training Dummy to see how you might match up against regular, Elite, and Boss level foes.

If you are looking to either find or change the Training Dummy in Diablo 4, here’s where you need to go.

Where to find the Training Dummy in Diablo 4

The Training Grounds, which contains your Dummy, can be found in the northern part of Kyovoshad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can locate the new Training Dummy in Kyovoshad, one of the first major settlements you come across in Diablo 4. The Training Dummy can be found beside the World Tier statue that allows you to change your difficulty level. On your map and mini-map, the Training Dummy’s location should appear as a new dungeon icon in the area.

Once in Kyovoshad, go through the double doors by the dungeon icon and enter into the cathedral. Inside of the cathedral, you should run into a basement with a Training Dummy inside. Though marked as a dungeon, this immobile testing dummy is the only thing in the area.

How to change the Training Dummy in Diablo 4

By clicking on the Statue by your weapon Stash, you can alter the Training Dummy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The basic level of the Training Dummy resembles the stats of a Normal-type enemy in Diablo 4. Given you will square off against more and more Elite or Boss-level enemies as you gain strength in Diablo 4, you might want to try hitting something a bit tougher to get a better gauge of your gear.

If you want to do this, I recommend going to the statue next to the Training Dummy to re-configure the Training Dummy’s level. From here, you can put it at one of three options: Normal Training Dummy, Elite Training Dummy, or Boss Training Dummy.

I also would recommend changing the number of test subjects if you want to try out AoE abilities. You can similarly do this by interacting with the statue and choosing between a Single Training Dummy or Multiple Training Dummies.

Whether single target or AoE, this new addition to Diablo 4 is a great way to get a benchmark for your current strength.