Midwinter Blight is finally here in Diablo 4, bringing new seasonal content to the Fractured Peaks. The Shard of Dawn is a powerful Aspect introduced in Midwinter Blight, but you also need to understand the Night’s Grasp mechanic to use this tool.

Aspects are additional bonuses that you can add on to applicable gear to get even better stats, damage, health, or other utility. Shard of Dawn is a particularly strong Aspect that you can purchase in Kyovashad for ten Midwinter Proofs.

If you are either trying to get the Shard of Dawn or understand the Night’s Grasp mechanic in Diablo 4, here is what you need to know.

What is Night’s Grasp in Diablo 4?

Night’s Grasp refers to the cooldown time for the Shard of Dawn Aspect. You can utilize the Shard of Dawn’s effect every 30 seconds, but you can reduce the length of Night’s Grasp by slaying enemies.

Though Night’s Grasp might sound like a drastic debuff or status effect on your character, it is a completely harmless cooldown timer. The ability to reduce this cooldown timer by slaying hordes of enemies is one of the best parts of the Midwinter Blight Aspect.

By consistently reducing the Aspect’s cooldown timer, you are able to make much better use of the Shard’s increases to Attack Speed and Movement speed. This has been one of my favorite Aspects that I have equipped so far in Diablo 4, and spending the time to grind out Midwinter Proofs is well worth it.

How to get the Shard of Dawn in Diablo 4

Red-Cloaked Horrors are one source of Blighted Fragments | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Night’s Grasp is tied to the Shard of Dawn Offensive Aspect in Diablo 4. To get this item from Gileon in Kyovashad, you need to acquire 10 Midwinter Proofs. This a temporary season currency for the Midwinter Blight event.

The best way to get Midwinter Proofs is by getting Blighted Fragments from monsters such as Red-Cloaked Horrors, Blightfiends, and Frigid Husks. Once you have 300 Blight Fragments, you can then get one Midwinter Proof. Though the grind might seem tedious, you can actually clear through 300 Fragments fairly fast.