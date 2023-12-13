How to get and use the Shard of Dawn Offensive aspect in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight brought new enemies, bosses, a revamped Fractured Peaks region, and new items. The Shard of Dawn Offensive is one such item available to all classes that can be picked up during this seasonal event.

In Diablo 4, Aspects are additional bonuses that you can add onto your weapons and gear that can give minor to drastic stat and damage increases. The various updates and seasons seen so far in Diablo 4 have provided a wealth of Aspects to purchase and loot, with the Shard of Dawn being one of the latest entries.

As the Midwinter Blight event is on a timer, your ability to find this Aspect is also limited unless the event is brought back in the future. If you are trying to find the Shard of Dawn Offensive Aspect or see what it does, here is what you need to know.

What is the Shard of Dawn Aspect in Diablo 4

The Shard of Dawn is an Offensive Aspect that can be added onto various items in your inventory. You can imprint the Aspect on any of the following items:

Amulets, One-handed Weapons

Two-handed Weapons

Gloves

Rings

Personally, I prefer to put my Aspects onto weapons. However, this is entirely up to you as the effects remain the same. With the Aspect equipped, you can gain Dawn’s Haste and increase your Attack Speed and Movement Speed for 12 total seconds after 30 seconds of Night’s Grasp. Killing enemies while the Midwinter Ward is active also reduces Night’s Grasp’s duration by one second.

How to get the Shard of Dawn Aspect in Diablo 4

Blightfiends and other seasonal enemies reward Blighted Fragments, which can be turned in for Midwinter Proofs | Image via Blizzard

You can pick up the Shard of Dawn Aspect by purchasing it from the NPC Gileon. This Bard can be found in Kyovashad in the Fractured Peaks, the revamped region that contains much of this winter update’s content.

You can purchase this Aspect for ten Midwinter Proofs. Midwinter Proofs are an event-restricted currency that you can acquire in exchange for Blighted Fragments. You can get Blighted Fragments by defeating Red-Cloaked Horrors, Blightfiends, Frigid Husks, and other such seasonal enemies. 300 Blight Fragments will be enough to get one Midwinter Proof.

Though Diablo 4 is very much a game about grinding for better loot, I was able to farm Midwinter Proofs fairly quickly outside of Kyovashad. With ten Midwinter Proofs, you can finally get your Aspect.