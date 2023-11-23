This Diablo 4 sorcerer build is so broken even The Butcher couldn’t kill it

We’ve heard it before but okay, maybe now we’ll concede. Yes, Sorcerer is broken in Diablo 4, at least if you copy this incredibly overpowered build.

Diablo YouTuber Emilyheartz987 has shown off their incredible Sorcerer build which is capable of withstanding blows from the Butcher for 20 minutes without getting even a scratch. What’s even more impressive is they were able to completely switch builds during battle and still didn’t get finished. It shouldn’t be a surprise that this absurdly powerful build stems from the Ball Lightning Sorcerer build that has taken Diablo 4 by storm since the game’s second season arrived. This build is so strong that in another video Emilyheartz uses it to demolish the Butcher, widely respected as one of the strongest foes in the game, in just four seconds.

If you’re wondering what makes Ball Lightning so strong, it’s the Legendary Aspect surrounding the player with high-damage orbs. This means that players really don’t have to turn their brains on at all to take out the hordes of enemies in Diablo 4. The only drawback to this build is the mana cost, but this of course can be offset with the right gear setup. The key to this creator’s modified build is the Melted Heart of Selig. With this, instead of taking health damage, you can take a hit to your mana. So with the right mana regeneration and damage reduction buffs you can pretty much tank anything Diablo 4 will throw at you.

If you want to become just as powerful as you see in their clips then Emilyheartz has you sorted with a build like that can be found on maxroll.gg. Right now is the perfect time to play Sorcerer in Diablo 4, at least, that is if you’re intent on becoming the strongest you can be. It remains to be seen if this class will be nerfed in future updates, but for now, they rule as the strongest choice there is.