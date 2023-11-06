This Diablo 4 cheat sheet makes finding Season Two’s bosses so easy

A Diablo 4 fan has produced a cheat sheet that allows players to easily locate where Season Two bosses are as well as what materials players need to use to summon them, and it makes the whole process so much quicker than before.

The cheat sheet, shared on Nov. 5 on Reddit, is mainly designed to help Diablo 4 players speed up the grind for Uber uniques.

Diablo 4’s many Season Two bosses have been relatively elusive for some players, especially those who are playing more casually and may have missed them. This cheat sheet streamlines the process a lot, which saves time for players who have found themselves lost across Sanctuary trying to track down these baddies.

Each section of the cheat sheet contains a portrait of the boss and the materials needed to summon them. What’s key in the sheet is the location. Some of the materials needed to summon the bosses can be looted from dungeons or world bosses, but not knowing where to spend these materials can be pretty annoying.

Unsurprisingly, players were delighted and very thankful to the kindhearted player who had crafted the whole sheet. Some did request little things, like unique boss drops and where to find the materials to summon the boss, but overall everyone was happy.

On a related note, these bosses are very hard to solo and usually require a group to slay, so before you go over and try to solo them, gather some friends for a better chance.

Since these bosses almost always require parties, this season would’ve been the best for Blizzard to finally add a party finder in Diablo 4 which has always been a highly requested feature by the community.

As it stands, Diablo 4 still has no way for players to find parties quickly—maybe that can be the next sheet another helpful player whips up sometime soon.