Diablo 4 players are still begging for this feature 4 months later

It’s been months since Diablo 4 launched in June 2023, but Blizzard hasn’t yet added a group finder tool—one of the most requested social features for the game. While you can always use unofficial group finders, the lack of an official tool is hampering the experience of multiplayer enjoyers or those who want to complete party-based missions.

In a Reddit post dated Oct. 15, a player named u/Asura_Gonza reminded us that Diablo 4 is in dire need of an official group or party finder, and as expected, several players dropped in to support it.

“That is only thing keeping me from enjoying this game,” one player wrote, while others chimed in. “LFG is crucial for entering that flow state where you can grind for hours,” another added.

While most of the community stressed why Diablo 4 isn’t fun to grind for without the ‘social aspect,’ some players argued that an action RPG title isn’t meant to host such extended party experiences.

Comment

byu/Asura_Gonza from discussion

indiablo4

Opinions aside, there should be no harm in offering a group finder feature, especially because so many players are requesting its addition, and Diablo 4 is, after all, a multiplayer game. Those who prefer experiencing it alone can continue doing so, and both sides are happy.

Despite its genre, Diablo 4 isn’t exactly a solo-friendly game; dungeons, some world bosses, and other features require or feel much better with a friend. So it isn’t ‘wrong’ to ask for a looking-for-group feature in a multiplayer game where players can find parties based on what they’re planning to explore. It just makes completing quests much more fun and easier.

Blizzard has, however, acknowledged the requests for a group finder, teasing that it’ll add the feature as a quality-of-life update in the future. So we might see it drop in an upcoming update sooner or later. Until then, players can use unofficial party finder tools, like these, to quench their need for friends in Diablo 4.

About the author