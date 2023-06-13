There are still plenty of opportunities to etch your name in Diablo 4 history

For those chasing the ultimate Diablo 4 honor, Blizzard still has slots for people who want to be immortalized onto a statue of The Mother of Sanctuary, as only 163 players have only reached level 100 in hardcore mode per the developer on June 13.

Diablo tweeted out some statistics related to the newly released Diablo 4, and there are pretty interesting numbers, to say the least.

With over 276 million hours spent in #DiabloIV already, it’s been one Hell of a launch.



This is only the beginning 🔥 pic.twitter.com/D1OCWZ8BrZ — Diablo (@Diablo) June 12, 2023

The game has been out for about a week, with just under 200 players reaching level 100 in hardcore mode. This means players who are hopeful to have their names engraved onto Lilith’s statue still have plenty of time to do so.

For context, playing Diablo 4 in hardcore mode means that a single death will delete your character. If you somehow reached level 99 and die, that’s it for the run. Cool weapons? Gone. Sick armor and build? Try again from scratch.

The first 1,000 players to reach this milestone will have their name engraved onto the towering statue of Lilith. However, there are limitations to this event, according to a blog post by Blizzard. Anyone who was invited to try Diablo 4’s pre-release review version back in May isn’t allowed to participate in this event.

The first-ever player to reach level 100 in hardcore mode was CARNDARAK. His character died shortly after due to a disconnect from the Blizzard servers; however, he was still recognized by the Diablo team and will be the first to have his name etched into Diablo history.

Diablo 4 was released on June 6, 2023, and has been a smashing success, with the game dubbed one of Blizzard’s fastest-selling. This is a well-deserved compliment as the game released raving reviews from sites like IGN, Twinfinite, and Forbes. The game has accumulated a score of 87 currently on Metacritic.

About the author