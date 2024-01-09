New way to play Diablo 4, Overwatch 2 showcased at CES

Per the 10-year partnership between NVIDIA and Microsoft, Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 are two of the many games coming soon to NVIDIA GeForce Now, the company’s cloud-gaming platform. However, the official launch date has yet to be revealed.

Although many exciting announcements were made during the CES livestream on Jan. 8, one that will appeal to cloud gaming enthusiasts is from NVIDIA and Microsoft. Due to their 10-year partnership, which began in February 2023, many of Microsoft’s titles and features have slowly started to roll out, and their latest announcement revealed that Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 will be coming soon to GeForce Now.

More fans will soon be able to experience the Sanctuary. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard Entertainment

Unfortunately, the two did not give a date as to when GeForce Now players can expect to see Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 on the platform. However, new games are added to the GeForce Now catalog every week, so they could come sooner than expected.

GeForce Now also features specific games for those with the Xbox PC Game Pass. While this does leave room for growth and more gaming opportunities, many of us are wondering which platform we need to own the games on to play them on GeForce Now.

Although GeForce Now has Xbox PC Game Pass and Steam integrations, NVIDIA has confirmed that members can stream the Steam versions of Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 on GeForce Now with the support of the Battle.net launcher, which will be added soon.

But what about those who own the two games on Game Pass? Will they be able to stream them on GeForce Now? Unfortunately, this is something we don’t know yet, and hopefully, NVIDIA will reveal more details soon. It might be that the Battle.net integration will allow players to access the games that way.

However, we will just have to wait and see to find out. For everyone else, though, you can expect to stream Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 via the GeForce Now Stream integration sometime soon.