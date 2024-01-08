Diablo 4 will look better than ever for PC gamers starting this March

Diablo 4 was already a good-looking game on PC, but come March things are about to get even more crispy thanks to the implementation of ray tracing.

Ray tracing is finally coming to Diablo 4 on PC this March, with the news announced by the NVIDIA team during its showcase at CES on Jan. 8. To show off this new upgrade a short clip was shared that highlights the crisp shadows you can now get with this technology active.

Included in the update are ray-traced shadows and reflections for Diablo 4, meaning that not only will things look more realistic, but you’ll also be able to see your character in pools of water and blood across the map. Pairing up with ray-tracing with DLSS 3 technology will allow gamers to increase their framerate, so if you’ve got an RTX 40 series card or above then you’re set for the best Diablo 4 experience to date.

As you’d expect, this update is only for PC so console players won’t be getting the ray-tracing treatment anytime soon. That said, it’s not out of the question for this technology to come to consoles in the future, but you’ll need to wait.

Ray-tracing wasn’t all that Diablo 4 fans were treated to courtesy of NVIDIA at CES. Alongside this, it was also announced that the game would be made available via the NVIDIA GeForce Now service alongside Overwatch 2. This should provide a whole new group of gamers access to the game.

Of course, you can still purchase Diablo 4 on a variety of devices including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox devices. Basically, in 2024 you have a lot of options when it comes to playing the game. Right now there is no exact date for the arrival of ray-tracing support in Diablo 4, however, we do know it’s coming in March so mark your calendars in anticipation.