Is Diablo 4 worth it?

It’s fair to say that Diablo 4 has endured plenty of turbulence since launching in June, having initially made a good impression but then fading out quickly. But is it worth playing at this point?

The game quickly became popular at launch as players dove into the campaign and the treats Blizzard offered up, but once the initial story was completed, fans started to get increasingly frustrated with the endgame content.

The launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 soon kicked Diablo 4 to the curb, especially in my case, where Larian Studios’ creation swallowed up all of my gaming time, and there were plenty of other high-profile releases in the months that followed.

Now, with Black Friday sales and the festive season approaching, you may be wondering whether it’s worth picking up Diablo 4, and I’ve got your answer.

Is Diablo 4 worth playing?

Taking down Lilith is a hell of a ride. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Altogether, I’d say Diablo 4 is worth it if you can pick it up on sale, as it can provide a decent amount of fun.

Diablo 4 left quite an impression on us when the game was released back in June, where we proclaimed we “couldn’t see anything tearing us away from it in the near future.” However, we were caught off guard by the success of Baldur’s Gate 3 and how brilliant it was, while the first season in Diablo 4 was immensely disappointing.

Throughout the campaign, you shouldn’t encounter any issues with boredom. The story is engaging and provides lots to do, while the early endgame content will keep you occupied. However, as you get deeper and deeper, that’s when things can start to be repetitive.

New characters for the Seasonal Realm are required, and though providing the perfect opportunity to try out a different class, the process becomes frustrating. Seasonal Quests are limited too, so you’ll quickly find yourself back in the rinse-and-repeat routine of farming dungeons and events.

However, season two did provide significant improvements to the endgame experience and the time you put into the game does feel more worthwhile. There are direct ways to get the rarest loot in the game, so you no longer feel like you’re holding out for a lottery win.

Should you buy Diablo 4?

It could be the ideal window to dive into Diablo 4. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

With the release calendar for games relatively quiet for the next few months after a jam-packed period where we saw the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Modern Warfare 3, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, and more releasing in a relatively short space of time, Diablo 4 could scratch your itch if you’re yet to dive in.

If you focus solely on the main campaign in Diablo 4, you’ll be kept busy for around 20 hours. However, you’d also be missing plenty, as there are a wealth of side quests to complete and the endgame is where Diablo 4 truly opens up with Dungeons to farm and gear to earn. If you stop along the way for the side quests and other activities, the completion time will bump to around 100 hours.

That only covers the Eternal Realm, however, and the Seasonal Realm has more to offer once you’ve completed the main campaign. With a new character, you can dive into limited-time content to work through new missions and collect some exclusive loot. Though the Seasonal Quests are short, it’s the other content that can tie you up for longer.

All in all, you should be able to milk plenty of playtime out of Diablo 4 if you’ve not yet played the game, and with few releases on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to do so. However, I’d still recommend keeping an eye out for deals and sales rather than playing full price.