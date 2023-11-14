Is Diablo 4 playable on Steam Deck?

Diablo 4 feels terrific to play on PC, but some players might want to take their experience on the go. If you fall into that crowd, you are likely interested in seeing whether or not Diablo 4 can run properly on Valve’s handheld PC, Steam Deck.

Steam Deck offers plenty of support for other RPGs, but with Diablo 4 being such a modern title with decent graphics, you may be questioning if the handheld device can handle the ARPG. Below, you can see if you’re able to access Diablo 4 on Steam Deck or if you have to find another way to play on the go.

Can you play Diablo 4 on Steam Deck?

Bosses on the go. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In short, the answer is yes, you can fully play Diablo 4 on Steam Deck. Since Diablo 4 was made available on Steam, the game has natively been supported on the handheld. Although, even if you have Diablo 4 purchased on Battle.Net for PC, you can still access it by doing a workaround.

For those of you who purchased Diablo 4 on Steam, you can simply load up your Steam Deck, head into your library, and fire up the game from there. However, you will likely want to tinker with your graphics and display settings, as the Steam Deck still has limitations when it comes to resolution and frame rate.

I found that Diablo 4 on the Steam Deck runs well on medium settings with your resolution set to the default value of 1280×800. This should allow you to maintain a steady 30 fps, but your frame rate might dip occasionally in the heat of combat or during intensive cutscenes. For the most part, though, Diablo 4 looks fantastic even with lower settings on Steam Deck and runs fairly well across the entire campaign and any seasonal content you take part in.