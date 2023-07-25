Puzzles are generally fun and exciting to work through—except in Diablo 4 because you never know if one wrong move could kill you. And that’s why solving the puzzle cellars can be a tad daunting, especially if you’ve got a Harcore character, because no one wants to lose all their hard work.

How to solve the cellar puzzle in Diablo 4, explained

To put it simply, to solve the cellar puzzle in Diablo 4, you need to activate the pressure traps on the ground that correspond with the symbols on the stone tablet and immediately dodge away to avoid the explosion. But the most challenging part is the explosion cannot damage you, or the puzzle will reset.

Once you’ve triggered the first symbol trap and successfully dodged, you’ll move on to the next and repeat the process until all the symbols on the tablet have disappeared and your rewards chest appears.

While doing this puzzle, I found the best thing to do was to plan out my process, and these are the steps I took to solve the cellar puzzle:

Locate the first symbol on the stone tablet on the ground.

If you mess up, you can always try again. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Once you’ve found the symbol on the ground, you must barely step on it to activate it and immediately dodge away. It’s best to dodge away from the rest of the traps, or else you’ll activate them. I found the easiest thing to do was to run at the traps at an angle and then dodge in the same direction I was running. That way, I kept my momentum, and there were no pauses in my steps between stepping on the trap and then dodging.

If you can do this, you can repeat the process with the other two symbols and obtain your rewards. But if the trap’s explosion strikes you, the symbols reset, and you’ll need to repeat it. As my main character is a Necromancer, this puzzle is hellish because if you don’t plan it right and dodge it in time, you’ll get hit by the explosion.

So, if you’re a Necromancer, this puzzle may be difficult. But it is doable, regardless of your build, so long as you follow the steps above.

