How to Reject the Mother in Diablo 4

It can be hard to reject a loved one. At our core, we want to help them as much as we can, especially if you’re a people-pleaser.

That situation may not apply to Diablo 4, where “the mother” is a giant, horned, evil demon named Lilith. You’ll want to reject the mother in this scenario, and you likely won’t feel bad about it.

“Reject the Mother” is a side quest found in Kehjistan, and it’s one that can be confusing if you’re not sure exactly what to do. That’s why we’re here to help you figure out how to complete the quest and continue on to other tasks in Sanctuary.

How to solve “Reject the Mother” in Diablo 4

Here’s where you’ll need to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Shout your rejection, ‘no Mother of mine’ at her towering statue in rift’s hidden shrine,” is all that the quest says. So, let’s figure things out.

The quest doesn’t give much information once you pick it up. But the image above illustrates where you need to go, and a blue circle will point you in its direction. It’s the same location you visit in a story quest in Act Three called “Whittling Sanity,” where you fight Genbar, the Shrine-Keeper with Lorath.

Head back to the area where you fought Genbar, and there’s a statue that you will need to interact with. It’s found directly next to the entrance of the Dark Ravine dungeon. Here’s what it looks like.

Reject her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To “Reject the Mother,” you will need to use an emote. There are several quests like this in the game, where the flavor text doesn’t explicitly tell you what to do outside of a cheeky hint or two.

The emote you need to use is not on the default emote wheel. You need to add it to your wheel to be able to use it at will. This can be done by customizing the wheel and selecting it from the list.

As you may have guessed, the emote you need to use is “no.” What better way is there to reject the mother, or your own mother, or someone else’s mother, simply by saying “no”? Stand up next to the statue and use the “no” emote.

No thanks, mom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If done correctly, a Heretic’s Cache chest will spawn to the right of the statue and include some loot that may or may not include some upgrades for you as you work your way through the leveling process. Either way, you will earn XP and renown for finishing the side quest.

