How to prepare for Diablo 4 Season Two Season of the Blood

Diablo 4’s second season, Season of the Blood, is rapidly approaching with new enemies, new quests, and plenty more for players to experience.

While most players are likely set for the start of the Season of the Blood on Oct. 17, there are several steps you can take in order to be fully prepared for when new content is live.

First off, it’s worth remembering that a new character must be created on the Seasonal Realm and this cannot be done ahead of time. At the end of a season, all seasonal characters will be moved to the Eternal Realm.

The reason, Blizzard says, is to provide “innovative gameplay mechanics” into the game for a limited time and, because of the reset, they can “create crazy, fun season themes in a vacuum without needing to worry about balancing it with mechanics introduced in past or future seasons”.

If you’re eager to dive into Season Two in Diablo 4, here are a few things you should do before launch on Oct. 17.

Diablo 4 Season Two prep checklist

Finish the campaign

In order to access the post-campaign content that is introduced with each season, you need to finish the campaign. If you have already done so, you can then skip the campaign whenever you create a new character on either the Seasonal Realm or the Eternal Realm.

Discover Altars of Lilith

Altars of Lilith carry over between seasons, and you won’t need to rediscover them, but it’s a great time to find any you may be missing as they provide significant stat bonuses that are particularly useful when starting a new character. In total, there are 160 Altars to locate.

Uncover the map

Seasonal characters won’t need to uncover the map again so if you’ve got rid of the “fog of war” that covers the map, you will be free to explore in every season. If you’ve not done so, I highly recommend clearing any areas that are left hidden on your map for the start of season two.

Decide on a class

With the creation of a new character comes the biggest decision in the game: Deciding upon a class to play. Will you continue with the same class you have done previously, or will you try something else entirely? That’s a decision only you can make, though the patch notes may help you.

